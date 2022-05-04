The Edenton Police Department has become the first municipality in North Carolina to receive and deploy BolaWrap 150 remote restraint devices.
The BolaWrap, which aims for “safer policing,” allows officers to safely detain individuals without injury or the need to use higher levels of force, such as tasers or firearms.
The device, which deploys a restraining kevlar cord, was developed by inventor Elwood Norris.
Edenton Police Chief Henry King said that seven officers were present on April 21 to become certified in using the devices. From there, he hopes the rest of the department will become certified through in-house training.
Also at the department during the demo were officers from Elon, Indian Beach and Raeford — all North Carolina municipalities. Each became certified as well.
BolaWrap representatives Mark Devich and Juan Pablo Ochoa were on hand to assist King in giving a demonstration behind the station.
Inside the device, a blank pistol cartridge fires off several feet of kevlar up to 10-25 feet away at rapid speeds. A green horizontal laser – similar to a leveling tool – is utilized to line up the cord on an individual’s legs.
The only audio-visual response from the BolaWrap is a loud “pop,” similar to small firearm discharging. The sound measures around 110 decibels.
During the demonstration, officers would yell “Wrap, Wrap, Wrap,” to signify that they were letting loose the kevlar cords.
Within just a second or two of firing, the kevlar is wrapped up to three times around a suspect’s legs, with a fish hook of sorts holding it in place.
The process is typically painless for the individual being wrapped.
Devich said that the kevlar multiplies its resistance as it circles around, resisting up to 600 pounds of force. This makes it extremely difficult to break free from without bending down to unwrap the cords.
One may also be startled and disoriented by the sudden restraints, which provides a distraction. By the time one is able to realize how to break free, officers will probably have already caught up to the suspect.
“We want to use the BolaWrap as a non-lethal option for officers going forward,” King said. “It is another tool for us.”