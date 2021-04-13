Edenton native Erienne Dickman will be the next leader of the Chowan County Tourism Development Authority/Visit Edenton. The TDA board made the announcement Monday, April 12.
The search process began in late February after longtime executive director Nancy Nicholls announced her upcoming retirement.
“Erienne’s knowledge of Edenton and Chowan County tourism and her experience working with some of our key attractions make her the perfect person for this position,” said Chris Evans, chair of the Chowan County Tourism board. “The board is excited about this next chapter,and we know Erienne’s enthusiasm and passion for Edenton will serve her well as she hits the road running.”
Dickman is a 2020 graduate of William Peace University in Raleigh with a Bachelor of Arts in strategic communications. She has worked with the Edenton Historical Commission as event coordinator and manager of the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center.
Most recently, Dickman was data manager for D.F. Walker Elementary School.
She is also the owner of Media Minded, where she works with small businesses on content creation and consulting.
“I consider myself lucky to have grown up in Edenton and now consider myself even more fortunate to put my passion for Edenton to work,” Dickman said. “Edenton’s history, sense of community and gorgeous waterfront views make it the perfect location for a getaway or a place to call home.”
As Dickman takes the reins, Visit Edenton is poised for continued growth. Since the TDA’s founding, the economic impact of tourism in Chowan County has nearly tripled, from $8.54 million in 1991 to $24.1 million in 2019. Edenton is well positioned for post-pandemic travel, as people continue to seek out small towns with plenty of outdoor recreation options.
“Everyone deserves to experience a place as picturesque as Edenton,” Dickman said.
Her first day on the job is Monday, April 26. Nicholls’ official retirement date is May 1.