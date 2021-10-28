Honoring a woman of distinction.
On Friday, Oct. 22 at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse, the Edenton Historical Commission and the Historic Edenton State Historic Site co-sponsored an event celebrating Evalina Williams Badham, and her role as a school teacher in town.
Sally Francis Kehayes and Dr. Benjamin F. Speller, both a part of the Edenton Historical Commission, hosted the afternoon gathering.
The event, held in conjunction with the 247th anniversary of the Edenton Tea Party, aimed to celebrate local women who left a legacy in the region.
Evalina Williams Badham was one of those women. Born in 1853, Badham is notable for her educational advocacy regarding the African American community and her teaching milestones in Edenton. She taught at a Freedmen’s Bureau school in Edenton.
After a boxed lunch social, Dr. Speller gave a few opening remarks and spoke on the importance of the historical women of Edenton.
“Edenton has always had a group of females who take leadership roles,” Dr. Speller said. “And they still do.”
Following Dr. Speller was Earl Ijames, Curator for African American History at the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh. Ijames provided an academic lecture for those in attendance.
Ijames briefly spoke on the ins and outs of the latter stages of the Civil War in the South including Sherman’s March to the Sea, the importance of the Wilmington-Weldon Railroad and the second battle — or amphibious assault — of Fort Fisher.
Culminating the introduction, Ijames segued into the discussion of the 13th Amendment — which abolished slavery — and North Carolina’s role in ratifying it.
“The 13th Amendment would not have passed without North Carolina,” Ijames said. “Because of its prestige as a southern state, other southern states were waiting to see what North Carolina would do.”
Two days after ratifying the 13th Amendment, North Carolina was followed by Georgia, completing the three-fourths requirement for constitutional amendments.
Ijames elaborated on the post-war programs taking hold in North Carolina following the passage of the 13th Amendment. One such program was the Freedmen’s Bureau.
Established in 1865 and disbanded in 1872, the Bureau provided economic and educational sustenance to formerly enslaved and impoverished people throughout the South during the postwar era.
Part of the Bureau’s efforts, Ijames noted, included the establishment of schools throughout the South. Known as Freedmen’s Schools, two of these places of learning were known to be constructed in Edenton, serving hundreds of students at the time.
One of the schools in Edenton existed formerly between West Freemason and West Peterson streets.
Badham served as the first schoolteacher for a Freedmen’s School in Edenton. She ultimately performed in other leadership roles around the community as well such as the Edenton Public Schools and the Edenton Normal and Industrial College.
Badham was a passionate advocate for African American education, so much so that her husband, Hannibal Badham Sr., constructed a schoolhouse for her on East Gale Street.
The Badhams were also prominent members of the Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church on East Gale Street. Hannibal Badham Sr. is credited for the construction of the church.
Alfred Jones, an attorney from New York, spoke briefly on behalf of the Badham family. Jones is the great-grandson of Evalina Williams Badham and read a letter written to Badham by Frederick C. Fuller.
“You are one of the pioneers in the onward march to ultimate success,” said Jones, reading from the letter.
Following the celebration of Badham, the Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church was opened for viewing. A restoration project for the church began earlier this year after the community came together to reinstate its former glory.