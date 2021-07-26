Longtime public school administrator Sheila Perry Evans has joined the Chowan County Board of Elections.
Evans, who has served as principal at John A. Holmes High School, D.F. Walker Elementary School and White Oak Elementary School, was sworn in as a Chowan Board of Elections member at the board's meeting July 20.
The oath of office was administered to Evans by Clerk of Superior Court John McArthur. Also sworn in were reappointed members John E. Guard, Linda Tiller, Jerald I. Perry Sr. and Lynn Partin. The meeting was held in the conference room at the Chowan County Agricultural Center.
Evans noted that early in her education career she was a social studies teacher, and she continues to be interested in history, government and civic affairs.
"I have always been interested in things that deal with our history and citizenship and that kind of thing," Evans said.
Evans said that after more than 30 years in public education she plans to retire soon. But she wants to remain active in the community, she said.
"This is a way to have a different avenue to serve my community," Evans said of her service as a member of the elections board.
Evans was appointed as a Republican member of the board. The other Republican member is Tiller, and the three Democrats are Guard, Perry and Partin.
Although Evans was born in Virginia and raised in Perquimans County, she has lived all of her married life in Chowan County. Her husband Steve is active in the Rocky Hock Ruritan Club and Chowan-Perquimans Relay for Life.
Evans said both she and her husband enjoy being active in the community and serving the community.
In her career in public education Evans not only has served as principal but has taught at Chowan Middle School and served as an assistant principal at Chowan Middle.
In her current role with the Edenton-Chowan Schools Evans serves as chief academic officer for the school district.