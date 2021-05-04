The Marcus Jackson Project will host two events this weekend as part of a celebration of mothers and their children lost to gun violence.
A Zoom meeting, featuring a panel of mothers who have lost children to gun violence, will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 7. The Zoom Meeting ID is 856 2990 6675 .
On Saturday, May 8, the Marcus Jackson Project will host a Mother’s Day Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Edenton Waterfront.
They plan to deliver to the elderly and disabled.
Donations toward the Marcus Jackson Project/Marcus Jackson Scholarship Fund will be accepted and greatly appreciated. Donations can be made by using CashApp at $TheMJP .
For information on the events, visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Marcus-Jackson-Project-112474693576971 .