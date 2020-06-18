RALEIGH – NC State Extension announced that Fiona Allen is completing an Extension internship this summer with the Chowan County center in the Chowan County Agriculture Building in Edenton.
An Extension summer intern works with Extension personnel to deliver hands-on, educational programs. Job shadowing and mentoring help interns learn about the mission and work of North Carolina Cooperative Extension.
“Extension makes a positive difference in the community every day. We provide educational programs that connect communities with research-based information. Our internship program is another way we help prepare students for challenging and rewarding careers in food, agriculture, natural resources, and family and consumer sciences” said Richard Bonanno, Associate Dean of the NC State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Director of NC State Extension.
Allen is a student from University of North Carolina - Pembroke majoring in history, and is a native of Raleigh.
