People must have missed the fair.
This year's Chowan County Regional Fair had a total attendance of 20,777, nearly 3,000 higher than the 17,887 who attended in 2019. The agricultural fair and general fun-fest was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fair organizers said they have received much positive feedback on the attractions and programming for this year's fair which ended Saturday.
In addition, the weather was clear and mild throughout the week.
This year marked the 75th year for the Chowan County Regional Fair, which was first held in 1947. It also was the 50th consecutive year that E.C. Toppin, who currently is president of the Chowan County Regional Fair Association Board, has been a volunteer at the fair.
The Fabulous Flores Thrill Show was a popular attraction that was new this year, and many favorite rides, shows and games made a welcome return as well.
Among the educational exhibits at this year’s fair was the model train circus world display set up by Edenton residents Ed and Lisette Diehl. Billed the “LED Circus” for their names Lisette and Ed Diehl, the exhibit teaches about traditions of railroading and also old-time circuses.
Ed said he has collected model trains his entire life. Lisette explained that she fashions most of the display’s scenery from used toys.
Both are from railroad families. Ed said his father worked for the Railway Express and both his grandfathers were with Baltimore-Ohio.
Some of Lisette’s family, meanwhile, worked for Norfolk & Western.
“We are retired educators,” she said. “We do this as an educational thing for the kids and as a memory for the older people to remember what the circuses used to be like.”
Pasquotank County residents Matthew and Nettie Broyles have been coming to the fair since they were young children. They weren’t able to come last year, however, because the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the fair in 2020.
Matthew said he and his wife were excited to be back this year and to bring their 4-year-old son Bryson with them.
Bryson immediately gravitated toward the mechanical bull ride as the family entered the American Legion Fairgounds in Edenton.
“As soon as he walked out here and saw it he wanted to ride it,” Matthew said.
Bryson said the ride was fun.
“I held my hand out and I stayed on — until I fell,” Bryson said.
His father noted his son did a good job of staying atop the mechanical bull.
“We ride dirt bikes on the weekends so he has got pretty good balance,” Matthew said.
Micheila White said she was happy to be back at the fair, and especially to bring her daughters Jayda, 4, and Laiya, 3.
“This is their first time coming ever,” White said on Sept. 28, the fair's opening day. “They are excited.”