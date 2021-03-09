On March 30, the community is invited to a birthday party and thank you celebration.
The family of Makiia Slade, a 9-year-old who was shot and killed on July 24, 2020, will host the party from 3-8 p.m. at Colonial Park, on the Edenton waterfront.
Makiia loved parties — the bigger, the better.
“She always wanted a big birthday party. She wanted to everyone to enjoy the celebration,” said Makiia’s mother Shatory Slade, who was also injured in the incident that killed her daughter.
Shatory and her sisters — Felicia Ford, Rachelle Hunter and Christina Williams — recently visited the Chowan Herald office to discuss the community celebration and other efforts to honor Makiia.
After the incident, various individuals and groups supported Makiia’s family by hosting fundraisers, making ribbons, hosting vigils, boat flotillas and motorcycle rallies. The family still keep in contact with many of those supporters. The Community Day is a way to thank them.
“It’s an effort to thank the community for its love and support,” Shatory said.
While the family plans to have face-painting, balloon animals and other activities for children, they also plans to serve free hot dogs and hamburgers.
The family also is seeking help from the community to put the event together. They are looking for vendors to set up booths and donations.
Those who are interesting in helping the community event, can email kiiaswayfootruck@gmail.com .
The family encourages everyone who attends Community Day to wear face coverings and social distance whenever possible.
During the event, food will be available for purchase off the new food truck, Kiia’s Way, the sisters plan to debut at the community day.
“We’re debuting it at the celebration in her memory,” Shatory said.
“It is Makiia,” Christina said of the food truck, noting the name is a take on “This is Makiia’s Way,” the path she leads them on, what she wanted to do.
Prior to Makiia’s death, Shatory was saving to buy a house. She and her sisters always wanted to have a food truck, but were living separate lives, doing their own things.
As a girl who was just beginning to express her love of food, Makiia loved cooking, trying new food and watching shows on the Food Network.
“She was really getting into it,” Shatory said of Makiia’s love of cooking. “Cooking has always been a big part of our family.”
When Makiia died, Shatory use the money she saved to purchase the food truck. The sisters plan to offer a variety of Southern dishes with a bit of a twist. The menu they’re working on includes their take on grilled cheese, shrimp and grits, fried fish, soul food, shrimp power bowls, desserts, vegetarian dishes, chicken and waffles and “some serious pulled pork.”
The dishes also include several types of egg rolls, such as pulled pork and Philly cheese steak.
“Our menu is an expression of ourselves,” Rachelle said.
The sisters also noted that Edenton doesn’t really have its own food truck. “You see food trucks come and go from here, but we wanted something that the town can call their own.”
Sale proceeds will help fund a dance scholarship the family created in Makiia’s memory. She loved to dance, and preferred hip hop and ballet, Shatory said.
They also are working on creating a scholarship for students who want to go into a career in criminal justice.
The food truck and the celebration are not only a part of keeping Makiia’s legacy alive. They also keep her case in the public eye as it is still unsolved.
According to the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, Makiia and her mother were shot on July 24, 2020, by someone in a passing vehicle as they were traveling in their vehicle on U.S. Highway 17 South, near the West Queen Street interchange.
Makiia died from her injuries. Shatory was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where she was treated and released.
Shatory continues physical therapy at home in an effort to recover.
“I’m trying to get back to being strong,” she said. “I’m trying to get comfortable with my new normal.”
When asked of Makiia’s younger relatives, the sisters said a few had a rough time for a while, but seem to be doing OK now.
You never know what goes on in a child’s mind, the sisters all said, almost in unison.
As for Shatory, she says she still sometimes feels “confused” – unable to make sense of what happened, and why the case hasn’t been solved.
“Someone has to know something. If you know anything, just say something,” the sisters said.
Chowan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John McArthur said Sunday that there have been no new reliable leads in the case.
A $15,000 reward has been offered for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in the case.
The sisters said tips left with the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation are anonymous.
Chowan County Sherrif’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigations are asking anyone information on the case, to call the Chowan Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500.