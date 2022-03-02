A federal grant will help a panel of experts, including an ECSU professor, explain the key role Edenton residents Golden and Ruth Frinks played in the struggle for civil rights in North Carolina and across the South.
The N.C. Division of State Historic Sites said Wednesday it had been awarded a $74,415 planning grant by the National Endowment for the Humanities Public Humanities Project to fund the effort.
Besides assisting the state’s ongoing work preserving the Frinks’ home on West Peterson Street in Edenton, the NEH funds will support a series of “listening sessions” led by Civil Rights era experts on the Frinkses’ role in the movement for racial equality and social justice during the 1950s and 1960s.
Golden Frinks served as North Carolina field secretary for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the group led by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In his role, Frinks led protests and sit-ins against racial prejudice and injustice in North Carolina, working closely with other national Civil Rights leaders of the time. He was jailed 87 times for his efforts.
Ruth Holley Frinks was a teacher, church elder, and community leader in Edenton, as well as a key supporter of husband’s work. Among the guests she and her husband hosted in their Edenton home were national Civil Rights figures like King, Diane Nash and the Rev. James Orange.
According to state officials, the Frinkses’ home in Edenton was so central to the Civil Rights movement in eastern North Carolina that it was known as the “Freedom House.”
Frinks, who purchased the house in 1958, lived there until his death in 2004. The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources later purchased the home and in April 2020 received a $241,940 grant from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Fund to preserve it.
Part of the preservation effort includes converting the Freedom House into an interpretative center that explains the Frinkses’ role in the Civil Rights Movement in North Carolina. The center, which will be part of the Historic Edenton State Historic Site, will also be furnished to show the typical life and home of a 20th-century Black family.
The NEH grant will help fund that effort. The panel of Civil Rights historians, scholars and veterans will hold listening sessions across the region starting this spring to gather stories about the Frinkses from people who knew them.
Janeen Bryant of Facilitate Movement, a community-centered program developer and journalist, will lead the panel’s work. The panel will also include Dr. Melissa Stuckey, an assistant professor of history at Elizabeth City State University; Dr. Goldie Frinks Wells, a teacher and advocate who is also the Frinks’ daughter; Vivette Jeffries-Logan, a founding partner of biwa|Emergent Equity, Inc.; Dr. Maurice Hobson, an associate professor of African American Studies and a historian at Georgia State University; Barbara Lau, executive director of the Pauli Murry Center for History & Social Justice; Nancy Strickland Fields, director and curator of the Museum of the Southeast American Indian; and Dr. Noelle Trent, director of interpretation, collections and education at the National Civil Rights Museum.