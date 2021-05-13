Mediacom Communications is among several internet providers that is participating in the federal government’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBBP) designed to help families and individuals struggling to afford Internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EBBP is a temporary program being administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It provides eligible new or current customers with up to $50 off their monthly internet service bill. The monthly discount is applied directly to the consumer's bill, with 825 broadband providers participating in the program nationwide. Program eligibility is defined by the FCC.
The money will also cover a one-time discount of up to $100 to buy a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.
“Mediacom’s participation in the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is one more way we ensure that reliable broadband is available to families and individuals who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mediacom Senior Vice President Ed Pardini. “In all Mediacom service areas, our team will encourage eligible individuals and families to use this temporary benefit to stay connected to loved ones, and to access online education, healthcare and employment resources.”
Enrollment for EBBP began May 12. Those interested in the benefit must pre-qualify for the program through the National Verifier. After customers are verified, they may opt into the program by choosing Mediacom as the participating internet service provider. The monthly credit of up to $50, applies only to broadband services.
Eligibility includes people who are at or below 135% of the federal poverty level or those participating in assistance programs including SNAP, Medicaid, Lifeline, relying on free or reduced price school meals or have received a federal Pell Grant. People who lost income during the pandemic due to job loss or furlough are also eligible.
To get the discount, applicants must fill out an online form to be considered. The form, at www.getemergencybroadband.org, requires proof of eligibility. For those who qualify because someone is enrolled in the free and reduced meal program at Edenton-Chowan Schools, they must electronically submit a copy of the letter notifying them of that their child(ren) are enrolled in the free and reduce meal program.
The online form has several North Carolina school districts in its database, including Bertie, Hertford, Pasquotank and Tyrrell school districts. People who qualify in those school districts do not need to file documentation.
Besides ECPS, Perquimans and Gates school districts also are not in the database.
How long the temporary program will last is unclear, as it will end when the money runs out. FCC officials said providers will notify their customers at least 30 days before the funding runs out, and will get their consent before continuing service at a market rate.
Information about the EBBP can be found online at www.getemergencybroadband.org or by calling 855-330-6918.