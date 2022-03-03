The fate of one of the most famous – or infamous – fences in Edenton came down to two deadlocked votes at the Edenton Preservation Commission (EPC) meeting on Feb. 21.
The EPC board voted 3-3 twice in a row, the first time to keep a legal stipulation in place requiring the painting of the fence around Pembroke Hall, the second time to delete the stipulation.
Board member Nancy Sorensen was absent from the meeting, leaving six in attendance with no tiebreaker.
Vince Burgher, owner of Pembroke Hall on West King Street, had brought a new appeal to the EPC to remove a legal stipulation that required him to whitewash his fence.
The new appeal by Burgher warranted a hearing. Burgher represented himself, while Lauren Arizaga-Womble represented the EPC board and Hood Ellis represented the town of Edenton.
Elizabeth Bryant, town planner, presented the case for Edenton while Burgher presented his own case.
The ongoing dispute between the town and Pembroke Hall originated on Sept. 11, 2017 when Burgher first applied for a Certificate of Appropriateness (COA) to construct a fence around his property. The fence would become a wood picket and brick combination.
The legal battle has now cost the town of Edenton $39,216.50 of taxpayer dollars between December 2018 and January 2022, according to Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden.
A rough timeline of events related to the dispute includes:
• Burgher claimed that originally there was no Certificate of Appropriateness to paint the masonry part of his fence white. He then said that, during the hearing, after discussion amongst EPC members and public comments – including one that suggested painting the fence white to emulate 19th century fences – the board granted two separate COAs.
• The first COA, as Burgher claims, was to allow him to construct the fence. The second was to require him to paint the foundation of the fence white. Both were then combined.
• Burgher returned before the board on Nov. 13, 2017 under “old business” where he presented evidence to the board on why he should not paint the brick foundation. The EPC then motioned to continue constructing the fence as suggested in the COA and that they would review the paint requirement at a later date.
• On Feb. 11, 2018, the EPC met and made a motion on the paint requirement. Burgher did not attend said meeting and the EPC decided to sustain the paint requirement for the brick foundation of Burgher’s fence.
• Burgher said he then appealed the EPC decision to the Board of Adjustments, appearing before the BOA during a hearing on April 15, 2019. The BOA then overturned the paint requirement as “arbitrary and capricious” on a 3-2 vote.
• However, Burgher claimed that town counsel Hood Ellis said that the BOA needed a 4-1 vote in order to overturn the requirement. Burgher said this was not true and that North Carolina statutes state only a simple majority is needed.
• Burgher then claimed that the town of Edenton refused to acknowledge the statute in question and so he decided to file a lawsuit with the Superior Court. The court then agreed that a simple majority was all that was required. The court then remanded the case back to the Board of Adjustments.
• At the second Board of Adjustments hearing, the BOA again overturned the paint requirement as “arbitrary and capricious” on a 3-2 vote. However, the town allowed attorney Lauren Arizaga-Womble to advise the BOA, who then issued the overturn, but incorporated a de novo case (review from scratch). Burgher claimed that this was against the direction of the courts.
• At the second Superior Court hearing, Judge Wayland Sermons sided with Edenton and allowed the case to start all over (de novo).
This brings us to the second EPC hearing on Feb. 21, as part of the de novo case. Burgher presented for roughly an hour, citing email memos from Reid Thomas of the State Historic Preservation Office as well as a black and white photo from 1878 that displays the original fence around Pembroke Hall.
Board member Tom Newbern claimed that the black and white photo clearly showed a fence with white bricks around Pembroke Hall. Burgher claimed that because the photo is black and white, one cannot determine the true color.
Burgher also played an audio recording of the EPC chairman, Bill Shultz, in which Shultz said during a 2018 meeting that painting fence masonry could accelerate deterioration of the brickwork.
Burgher cited other historic homes in his local vicinity that have unpainted masonry. He claimed that the board was singling him out to paint his fence when others do not have to.
Bryant’s argument alleged that Burgher waited too long to make his appeal to the EPC regarding the fence.
She also claimed that the black and white photo from 1878 was a good reference, as Reid Thomas suggested to former Edenton Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton to utilize the photograph for Pembroke Hall COAs.
During closing arguments, Burgher asked the board what their basis was to require him to paint the fence and suggested that their role is to help, not harm him.
“As a citizen, the board is supposed to assist me,” Burgher said. “The board never gave me paint details, specifications or the dialogue related to it.”
He told the board that he did not want to paint the brick because it is both expensive and can cause deterioration of the brick, leading to more issues down the road. He said that many residents had complimented his fence during a previous [Christmas] Candlelight Tour.
Hood Ellis supplied closing arguments for the town.
“Mr. Burgher knew what he was buying into, it wasn’t a surprise, it wasn’t an ambush,” Ellis said. “Procedurally, the COA was not originally appealed. If you got a permit and it has conditions in it, you cannot all of a sudden decide to take the good part and throw out the bad part, if you build it based on the COA, you gotta take it with warts.”
During board discussion, Shultz told the board that the COA requires painting a masonry foundation of a fence, yet he sees Burgher’s bricks as a footer rather than a foundation.
Newbern again referenced the black and white 1878 photograph, claiming that the sun was shining in the photo, enhancing the whites and allowing one to decipher the fence as being whitewashed.
Board members Clara Stage and Lisa Baker cited Reid Thomas’ suggestion to use the photograph and the fact that no proper appeal was made by Burgher.
Upon voting for keeping the stipulation and again for deleting it, the board deadlocked with the same three voters on each side.
Keeping the stipulation (requiring painting): Newbern, Baker, Stage voted yes. Linda Thornton, Shultz and Earl Willis Jr. (via Zoom call) voted no.
Deleting the stipulation (not requiring painting): Thornton, Shultz and Willis voted yes. Newbern, Baker, Stage voted no.
With two deadlocked votes, no change was made to the original COA, meaning Burgher is still currently required to whitewash his fence. Arizaga-Womble and Ellis said that further legal research would have to be conducted on how to proceed after two deadlocked votes.
Upon conclusion of the hearing, Burgher offered comments.
“Regrettably, the town continues to be antagonistic towards all positive endeavors for Pembroke Hall,” he said. “Most recently seen with the town’s allocation of considerable resources to fight the CAMA permit issued to construct a bulkhead and pier at the waterfront rear of the residence.”
When asked what his next plans are for the fence dispute, Burgher said he has no comment at this time.
