The first phase of the Harbor Towns ferry system could be operational in time for the springtime rush of tourists in Edenton.
Harbor Town officials told The Daily Advance earlier in December that a contract to purchase the 85-foot Anticipation V dinner-excursion boat from a seller in Maryland is close to being finalized.
The Anticipation V can accommodate between 80 and just over 100 passengers depending on seating, said Peter Thomson of Harbor Towns, Inc. Harbor Towns hopes to take possession of the boat in January, he said.
The Anticipation V will be used at events in the region and would be available for charter.
“We think we have agreed on a price and we have given them a contract,” Thomson said. “We are waiting for them to return the contract. If they return the contract that we firmly believe they will do, we will take possession of the boat in early January.”
The Anticipation V, which will be based in Edenton, will undergo some “minor modifications and beautifying” before being placed into service, Thomson said.
“They, by far, have the best docking system of any of the towns,” Thomson said of Edenton.
The second phase of the project is the addition of two smaller and faster 32-passenger ferry boats that would provide service on a route that includes trips between Elizabeth City, Hertford, Edenton, Plymouth, Manteo and Columbia.
The two ferries — both 45 feet long and 16 feet wide — will also be used at special events. Both vessels are expected to cost around $1 million each.
Money to purchase the three vessels came from a $5 million state appropriation secured by state Rep. Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan) in the current state budget.
Visit Elizabeth City Executive Director Corrina Ruffieux told the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission last month that the dinner boat is scheduled to be operational in time for springtime events in the region.
Rep. Goodwin confirmed a targeted spring timeline to the Chowan Herald while at a county commissioners meeting in December.
Harbor Towns Inc., a regional private nonprofit, will own and manage the ferry system from Edenton. The Harbor Town project is a private-public partnership, with the public part meaning essentially the docks which are owned by the participating municipalities.
Thomson said the Anticipation V is perfect for the region’s waterways that flow into the Albemarle Sound. He said the vessel could be a dinner boat for 80 people, a party boat for 100 people or a dance boat for a little more than 100 people.
“Strikingly for us, it’s under a 5-foot draft,” Thomson said. “The waters in and around the Albemarle Sound are naturally shallow. So, that was important to us.’’
The Anticipation V and the two passenger boats could be used at events in the towns affiliated with the Harbor Town project. The two passenger boats will also offer scheduled excursions and runs between the towns.
“We are working with the tourism directors in each of the towns to set the dates in those towns,” Thomson said. “We will work with the tourism directors to see how the boats can help the event.
"For instance, for the Potato Festival [in Elizabeth City], we probably wouldn’t do a full dinner cruise but we might well use one of our fast ferries to just do 30-minutes cruises of the Pasquotank River,’ he added.
The two passenger ferries are aluminum Catamarans with a foil, or little wing, between the two hulls.
“It lifts up out of the water over the chop” of the water, Thomson said. “We needed something that is powerful, fast and comfortable to be able to get over the chop of the Albemarle (Sound).”
Preparations are already confirmed to be underway in both Elizabeth City and Hertford to accommodate the new vessels and ferry service.
An upgraded docking area and pedestrian enhancements has been discussed in Hertford, while ticket offices, restrooms and truck-accessible pump out stations have been noted to be proposed in Elizabeth City.
A central office for the nonprofit could also be placed in Edenton, as per the last viewing of Harbor Towns’ proposed budget during an Edenton Town Council meeting in early 2022.
The ferry system has been a hot topic in Edenton ever since the announcement of funding in late 2021, with many residents eager to learn more about developments.
Harbor Towns overseer Nick Didow, whom the new ferry system is a brainchild of, said that a “significant positive matter” in the effort to jumpstart the system could be coming in just a matter of days, with the potential of positive news for Edenton in particular.