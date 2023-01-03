Fast ferry

Shown is a drawing of one of the fast ferry vessels Harbor Town Inc. is having built for its Inner Banks ferry system on the Albemarle Sound.

 Nick Williams/ Smoky Mountain Jetboat Builders

The first phase of the Harbor Towns ferry system could be operational in time for the springtime rush of tourists in Edenton.

Harbor Town officials told The Daily Advance earlier in December that a contract to purchase the 85-foot Anticipation V dinner-excursion boat from a seller in Maryland is close to being finalized.

