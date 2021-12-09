Setting sail across Albemarle Sound.
That is the goal of a proposed Inner Banks ferry project, which was recently funded by the North Carolina General Assembly with a sum of $5 million.
Passenger ferries, operated by the state ferry division, could soon cross the expansive estuary and connect Edenton, Hertford, Elizabeth City, Manteo, Columbia and Plymouth.
State Representative Ed Goodwin (R-Chowan), has been pushing for the funding and development of a localized ferry system in the Albemarle Sound for several years.
The idea itself dates back more than 20.
A few years ago, many regional leaders expressed optimism in the idea, hoping that tourists would take more of a gamble on the Inner Banks and utilize the new ferries as a segue to the Outer Banks.
Only with the passage of the North Carolina state budget on Nov. 18 did the ideas become a reality.
“A lot of this money focuses on getting docks built, new boats and props,” Rep. Goodwin said. “I’ve done a lot of traveling and I’m always chatting with ferry folks in other states. I never understood why we can’t have something like this here.”
A project like this was right in Rep. Goodwin’s wheelhouse, who was director of the North Carolina Ferry Division from 2014 to 2017.
Proposals for an Inner Banks ferry network initially started gaining traction across northeast North Carolina during the mid-2010s, with the desire for a new tourism boom to the region.
Initial plans for the project called it a “high-speed ferry” endeavor, but Rep. Goodwin assures that the ferry speeds will rely primarily on U.S. Coast Guard regulations for the vessels purchased.
Rep. Goodwin says that, in the beginning, the new routes would start with about two to three boats. These boats would fare smaller in size compared to their counterparts crossing the Hatteras Inlet to the south.
“The boats would be entirely different from Hatteras to Ocracoke boats,” Rep. Goodwin said. “The waters up here don’t get as rough as they do around Hatteras Inlet.”
Each ferry would carry around 35 people to and from each town and run on regular schedules.
In Edenton, Rep. Goodwin said that multiple studies have already been done on potential docking facilities.
“In Edenton, we’d have to put an aluminum ramp off of the breakwater bulkhead, where the tugboats used to pull up at,” he said.
Rep. Goodwin assured that any future docking facilities would be handicap accessible and meet all safety guidelines.
The potential eighth ferry route would be established within a system that sees upwards of two million passengers a year and runs around 22 ferries from Southport to Knotts Island. The North Carolina Ferry Division is the second-largest state-run ferry system in the United States and there is always room to grow.
“Our waterways can be utilized for so much more,” Rep. Goodwin said. “We have such an amazing natural waterway system. All of our rivers flow to the sound and are navigable for miles upriver. This project could take advantage of that.”
An early study from a 2018, done by Nicholas Didow at the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC Chapel Hill, put annual ridership at around 170,000, with nearly $14 million in regional tourism revenue generated.
Didow’s study also estimated the number of new jobs created at around 94.
Safe to say, potential impacts to tourism on local towns have leaders excited about the possibilities.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden is one of those leaders.
“This project is expected to be a major contributor to local and regional tourism, allow for greater exposure of each of these five harbor towns and create new opportunities in northeastern North Carolina,” Gooden said.
Gooden reported via press release that the town of Edenton has been asked to serve as the fiscal agent for the project and will work closely with other harbor towns and Goodwin to successfully navigate this “transformative project.”
Just a block down Broad Street, at the Chowan County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), Director Erienne Dickman sees potential in the project as well.
“The TDA has been advocating for this project for years and we are so grateful to Rep. Goodwin for securing this funding,” said Dickman.
Dickman also noted how the ferry project is expected to result in significant tourism growth for not just Edenton and Chowan County, but the region as a whole.
At Destination Downtown Edenton (DDE), Director Morgan Potts is highly anticipating the upcoming ferry plans.
“The Harbor Town Ferry will be an incredible economic boon for Downtown Edenton and I can’t wait for this project to begin,” Potts said.
A concrete timeline is not yet set in stone for the project to get underway, but Rep. Goodwin says that it will be sooner rather than later.
“We’re eager to get started,” Rep. Goodwin said.
