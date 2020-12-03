Fifteen floral designers are decorating the 1790 Littlejohn-Byrum Home for the 39th Candlelight Tour.
This year, the home, at 218 W. Eden St., Edenton will be toured in the daytime — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — on Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12. This change reflects the safety and health needs brought on by the pandemic. Every precaution is taken to make your tour of the “Showcase Home of Holiday Decor” a fun, intriguing and safe event. Masks, hand sanitizing, social distancing, appropriate number of people indoors, and air flow in the house are maintained and monitored for guests.
The designers are from several local venues. Not only are they showcasing their talents, they are demonstrating their community spirit through their participation. Four of the designers own storefront floral businesses in Edenton and Chowan County. Four have interior design firms. Four have floral businesses featuring weddings and parties. Two, Missie Harrell and Peggy Anne Vaughan, have a passion for flowers and plant materials but not as a business. Finally, the Showcase Home is just one of many ways Anita Lane of Halsey’s Garden Center, shares Christmas with the community.
John Smith, Edenton Floral, has been providing beauty in flowers for 40 years in Edenton. Newcomer Noah Sawyer owns The Watering Can on Broad Street. Between them in business years are Kim Hickman, of Kim’s Secret Garden, and Stacy Criddle and Katherine Stallings, of Petals and Bows on Virginia Road. Imagine the creativity they each bring to this showcase home. Smith’s design will be in the dining room, while Sawyer is decorating the back porch. Hickman’s design is in the front parlor. Stallings and Criddle are decorating the butler’s pantry.
Anne Farless and Cindy Gandee, of Summerhouse Design Studio, are transforming the magnificent center hall staircase. Donna McLees, of Shoppes on Broad, is featuring local pewter and natural arrangements in the back parlor. Gena Rascoe, of Stonehouse Interiors of Downeast Preservation, is creating the dining room table’s holiday theme.
Morgan Pott’s new business, The Lily and the Lotus, Ginger Bundy’s Gingerly Designs, and Sybil Skinner’s Yeopim Flowers focus on designs for events. For this showcase home, Pott is transforming the front parlor’s mantel and a bathroom, while Skinner is in the kitchen creating a buffet with floral centerpieces. Bundy is designing the front porch decorations.
Missie Harrell is arranging a mantel in the dining room. Peggy Anne Vaughan’s floral arrangement is in the center hall. Anita Lane presents a Christmas Tree for the piano in the front parlor.
As Susan Creighton, co-chairman of the Tour and coordinator of the floral decorations, states: “So many beautiful designs! All of these creations will give everyone ideas to use in their own homes.”
Of note, the 1790 Littlejohn-Byrum Home was last open to tour 30 years ago. What a great opportunity this tour provides to see this restored, important part of Edenton, Chowan’s history. Stephanie Janae and Joe Wach, current owners, have graciously offered their home for your enjoyment. They recognize the importance of this 39th Tour to local businesses who likely will be visited by tour-goers. They know the importance of this Tour to the Penelope Barker House.
Tickets cost $15 and are available online at www.ehcnc.org/christmas or call 252-482-7800, The Barker House. Also available: the separate, Virtual Tour of 19 Homes and Choirs for $25.
Box lunches from the Cupola House can also be ordered for $10.