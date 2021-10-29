EDENTON - It has been a night of appreciation for first responders in Chowan County for 50 years and counting.
The Edward G. Bond American Legion Post 40 hosted its 50th Annual Chowan County Emergency Services Appreciation Banquet last week to a packed house of attendees.
The American Legion Post 40 family started the annual event in 1972 as a means for the citizens of the town and county to come together to say “thank you” to fellow citizens who provide an invaluable service to the community.
Many local businesses and professional leaders in the community are co-hosts of the banquet.
According to Chowan County Clerk of Court Mike McArthur, there were approximately 303 people in attendance, including Chowan County officials, town of Edenton officials, Chowan County Sheriff Edward Basnight and his deputies, Edenton Police Chief Henry King and his officers, Chowan County Communications, Chowan County EMS, Edenton Fire Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol, North Carolina Wildlife Commission, the FBI, the SBI and many other agencies from Chowan County and the region.
Edward G. Bond Post 40 Commander Maureen Sobulefsky welcomed everyone for an evening of good food, fellowship and recognition.
Everyone stood for the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the “National Anthem” by Brandi Goodwin. The invocation was led by Chowan County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain A.J. Layton.
On the menu for the evening’s dinner was a steak, baked potato and roll served by the John A. Holmes High School JROTC cadets.
After dinner was served, Sheriff Basnight welcomed his fellow first responders and guests to the evening’s events.
McArthur introduced each of the emergency service agencies and special guests in attendance for the evening.
Chief King introduced the evening’s key note speaker North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson.
Robinson spoke about the importance of first responders, and how that importance of first responders came to light after the tragedy of 9/11.
“In those moments during 9/11 while people were running out of buildings and away from the buildings, it was the first responders who were running into those buildings to help the people still trapped,” he continued.
He stressed in importance in the world we live in today, to have public officials and community members to support the first responders and their faithfulness in protecting the citizens and communities we all call home.
There were five special awards presented during the dinner for individuals or departments selected for their dedication to the citizens of Chowan County.
The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club representative John McArthur presented the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year ‘Friend of Youth’ Award.
The organization gives this award every year to a member of the law enforcement community to recognize that individual’s dedication to the improvement of the lives of Chowan County youth.
This year’s recipient thought he was there to present the award, but much to his surprise, Vincent Sharp, received the award.
“The recipient of this year’s award is going to be mad because he thought he was presenting the award, but this is the only way I knew we could get him here,” said McArthur.
Chowan County Emergency Communications Center Director Herman Weiss presented the Tele-communicator of the Year Award to not just one person, but to the entire staff of the Chowan Central Communications center for all their outstanding service, hard work and dedication to the citizens of Chowan County.
Chowan County Emergency Medical Services Director Colin Ray presented the 2021 EMT of the Year award to Tabitha Martin.
Martin was recegnized for being an outstanding EMT in Chowan County.
She thanked her family, friends, coworkers and God for the strength and courage to do her job and provide a service to citizens of Chowan County.
Edenton Fire Department Chief Billy Bass presented the 2021 Firefighter of the Year Award to Captain Joshua Brandon Biggs for being an outstanding firefighter.
Biggs was recognized for his courageous save of strangers who found themselves in trouble while out boating. He was out on the boat and saw they were in trouble and immediately stopped to help them.
Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings presented the last award of the night, the Law Enforcement of the Year Award.
Chief King was recognized as the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, much to his surprise.
Mayor Stallings praised this officers dedication and hard efforts to bring state-of the-art software and programs to the department. As well as his dedication and involvement with the children in the town.
Chief King humbly thanked everyone for the big surprise, and said he should have known something was up when his parents showed up in town earlier that day.
In closing, Rev. Roscoe Poole Jr. led the benediction.
As the guests left, they circled around the congratulate each of the winners.
Members of Edward G. Bond Post 40 thanked all of the co-sponsors for their support this year.