Voters in Chowan County will have choices as filing continues for those wishing to see town, county, state and federal offices.
Filing will continue through noon on Friday, March 4, but some races have already developed locally.
Chowan County Sheriff Edward “Scooter” Basnight will be seeking a four-year term as sheriff, but will be opposed in the Republican primary for the office. Brian “Froch” Ferraraccio has filed to oppose the incumbent sheriff.
No Democrat or Libertarian candidates have filed for sheriff to date.
Three Chowan County Commission seats are on the ballot this year and, to date, only the three incumbents have filed for office.
Bob Kirby is seeking to retain his seat in District 1, Seat 2 and Larry McLaughlin has filed to continue serving in District 2, Seat 2. Both are Republicans.
Democrat Ellis Lawrence will seek to retain his place representing District 3, Seat 2.
Incumbent Chowan County Clerk of Superior Court Michael John McArthur, a Democrat, is seeking another term in office as well. He is thus far unopposed.
Three incumbent Edenton Town Council members are seeking re-election. They include Craig Miller (At-Large), Roscoe Poole Jr. (Third Ward) and Elton Bond Jr. (Fourth Ward). No one has filed to oppose them.
Among the many incumbents to file is State Rep. Edward C. Goodwin, a Chowan County Republican, seeking to retain his seat in the N.C. House.
Thus far no candidate has filed against Goodwin.
In addition, Republican State Senator Bob Steinburg is seeking another term in office. His seat will be District 1. Thus far, Steinburg has no opposition, but fellow State Senator Norman Sanderson of Pamlico is expected to also seek re-election in the new district. The two were drawn into the same district by recent maps.
The county will also be part of a race for Superior Court Judge as Eula E. Reid, a Democrat appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper, will seek election to the seat. She will be opposed by current District Attorney R. Andrew Womble, a Republican.
In the District Court Judgeships, Republican Robert P. Trivette is seeking re-election to Seat 1 while three Republicans are running for Seat 2.
Current Judge Jennifer Bland, who was appointed to the seat, is being opposed by attorney Bernard “B.J.” McAvoy Jr. and Jeff Moreland, an assistant district attorney.
Republican Meader Harris is seeking to retain Seat 3 as a District Court Judge. He is unopposed thus far.
Two Republicans are vying to replace Womble as District Attorney. Seeking the seat are two current assistant DAs, Jeff Cruden and Kim Pellini.
Across the Sound in Tyrrell County, only one person has filed for commissioner thus far and that is Republican Jordan R. Davis, an incumbent.
Tyrrell County Clerk of Superior Court Angie E. Sexton, a Democrat, is seeking another term in office. She is unopposed thus far.
The same is true for Democrat R. Kevin Sawyer, who will seek re-election. Sawyer thus far is unopposed.
Four people are currently seeking a seat on the Tyrrell County Board of Education. They include incumbents Karen Clough, Carlos Armstrong and Robin Dunbar. Newcomer D.M. “Matt” Bryan is also seeking a seat on the board.
Tyrrell County is in N.C. Senate District 3 where Republican Bobby Hanig of Powells Point filed for office along with Democrat Valerie Jordan of Warrenton. Incumbent Democrat Ernestine Bazemore of Bertie County has not filed.
Tyrrell is in the same district as Chowan in the state house.