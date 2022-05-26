Chowan County Librarian Jennifer Finlay bid adieu to Edenton on Friday as her final day at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library came to a close.
After nine years of service at Edenton’s library, Finlay accepted a position with New Hanover County Public Library in Wilmington. Finlay had previously said that it was “the hardest decision of my life.”
A celebration was held to honor Finlay and her dedication to Chowan County on May 17 at Shepard-Pruden.
Numerous friends, colleagues and well-wishers gathered around to exchange their favorite stories of the librarian and send her on her way with the fondest of goodbyes.
Many noted how Finlay transformed Shepard-Pruden and brought it into the 21st century while emphasizing its role as a community center.
“I appreciate the things Jennifer has done and brought to the library. She brought us more information about black history and I know she went out of her way to do it so thank you,” said Haywood Coston, President of the Shepard-Pruden Board of Trustees.
Lee Lolkema, who has worked at the library for 20 years, relayed her own sentiments.
“I’ve worked here for 20 years, I’ve worked under three different librarians and they’ve all brought their energy, their enthusiasm and their vision. When Jennifer came, she talked to me about her seven-year vision,” Lolkema explained. “She talked about going to every county commissioner meeting, involving the community and she talked about all of these rules that she learned in library school about, you know, what to do as a librarian.”
Lolkema paused.
“And then I thought, we are going to be okay. I really believe that she’s taken us dragging, kicking and screaming into the 21st century and I appreciate all of your enthusiasm and your creativity and you will be missed,” Lolkema concluded.
Pettigrew Regional Library Director Judi Bugniazet told Finlay jokingly that she “is going to miss her calls” about various mini-catastrophes that would arise hilariously from inside the building.
Jenny Wells, Media Coordinator at John A. Holmes High School, thanked Finlay for ushering the community and school system further into the digital age.
“If it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t have eBooks and the kids wouldn’t be reading like they are reading now. Thank you for pushing in on it,” Wells said.
Vonna O’Neill, who has been running the library display case for 17 years, spoke on her relationship with Finlay as well.
“The last nine years you have been here have just been so much fun because Jennifer and I seem to have the same strange sense of humor. I would put something in the case and she would decide to embellish it in her own creative way,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill’s sentiments did not ring hollow. Upon announcement of Finlay’s departure, comments poured into the library both online and in-person. Notes left behind expressed fondness for Finlay’s quirky humor, vivid creativity and love of cats.
Step foot into Shepard-Pruden and one would soon discover where the love comes from. Finlay’s frenetic energy was seemingly contagious, her relatable anecdotes struck folks as genuine, her compassion for the community proved real and her free-spirited mannerisms made her a joy to be around for any who became a frequent flier to the library.
Finlay also started the Harry Potter Extravaganza! during her tenure, one of many programs aimed at both children and families in the community, a demographic that she expertly cultivated.
In addition, she led the charge to begin digitizing every edition of The Chowan Herald.
“I just want to say thank you for the typical days and the atypical days and the ups and the downs and the learning,” said Destinee Williams, library staff member, during the celebration.
Brandy Goodwin, Librarian at the Washington County Library, explained her history with Finlay and thanked her for what she had learned.
“Every time you saw Jennifer, you saw me behind her. I learned a lot of stuff here on the job,” Goodwin said. “I learned that there are days when you can be silly, but also professional. With all the bad days come the good ones and if it wasn’t for you, I would not be where I am today.”
Towards the end of the celebration, Finlay announced a victory: the new budget for Chowan County included an increase in library funding of over $10,000 to around $204,000, the first increase in four years and an increase of more than $50,000 since she first assumed the post.
“When I got here, I knew it was in trouble,” Finlay said. “I read the newspapers, I looked at the budget, I saw the previous librarian had been fighting with the commissioners, so I knew I needed to repair that relationship. I knew there was not much money in the county but I had to prove our value.
“I hopefully have brought in young folks who will stay for a little bit,” she added. “If it wasn’t for the staff of this place, I would not have gotten through the past two and a half years of COVID. I’m going to miss each and every one of you.”
On her final day, May 20, the library was rather quiet. Business proceeded as usual, people came and went, books were checked out and laughs were had. Upon packing the final bits of personal effects from her office, Finlay turned in her key, stepped outside and climbed into her car. Flashing a peace sign, she set off for new horizons.
