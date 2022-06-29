The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club’s Fireworks Extravaganza is now a go for launch.
With approval secured by the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday evening, spectacular rockets will once again be seen flaring and booming over Edenton’s waterfront bulkhead on Independence Day.
Since the tragic death of fireworks supplier Randy Herring in a brush fire-related explosion on June 10 in La Grange, the Edenton fireworks were in jeopardy.
However, thanks to the efforts of local leaders and the Optimist Club, the show is going on as planned with their “Plan B” in mind – smaller. but higher-in-quantity mortars over the waterfront.
The Optimist Club – represented by Mike Williams – presented their final request for approval before the Chowan County Board of Commissioners during an emergency meeting Monday night. The commissioners, spurred on by a motion to approve from Ron Cummings, voted unanimously to give the show a green light.
County Fire Inspector Walter Copeland will run a required safety inspection on the approved display before any pyrotechnics are fired.
This will be the first July 4 display since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colerain resident Robert Whitley will be charged with handling the pyrotechnics, with his operator’s license set to renew just before the show. A total of 152 fireworks were approved.
An area close to 250-feet around the end of the breakwater will be established as a no-entry zone, which includes the Roanoke River Lighthouse and portions of Sunfish Park and Colonial Park. These areas, along with the breakwater, will be off limits to the public.
Optimist Club member Mike McArthur previously said that any replacement show may not be visible as far in the distance as typical shows and may not be seen from vantage points like overpasses.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. on July 4 at Colonial Park on the Edenton waterfront.