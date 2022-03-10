Edenton’s first residential automatic water meter reader (AMR) was recently installed in the Oak Hill neighborhood of town.
On Feb. 24, Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said he oversaw the installation of the automatic reader near the intersection of Oak Hill and Kimberly drives.
Joseph Holley and Kermit Owens were responsible for putting the AMR into the ground.
According to Gooden, a handful of automatic readers have been issued to the town’s industrial customers while beta testing was ongoing.
Now that it is time for residential installs, Gooden and Edenton public works chose a few locations on the fringes of municipal limits to do some of the first official installs. Oak Hill was one of those locations, along with Paradise Road, North Broad Street (near Colony Tire) and Paxton Lane.
Gooden said choosing sites along the edges of town will test the signals from the “brain” of the AMR system – located near the heart of Edenton – to the individual readers at each address.
The AMR devices, known as Sonata Ultrasonic Meters, are designed by Master Meter. The meters utilize sonar to track water usage and are ultimately connected to an expansive management system called Harmony MDM.
Through the Harmony system, Edenton residents can log online and track their water usage, down to nearly ten thousandths of a flow. Residents can view detailed data that demonstrates their usage throughout the day at various hours.
In Gooden’s office at Edenton Town Hall, the main system is pulled up on his computer as he provides a tour of the new software.
Pointing to the overall map of Edenton, he shows where meters are already online and receiving good signals from the “brain” of the system. Usage from every meter in town can be seen on Gooden’s end, which helps with logistics and micromanagement.
“If someone is away for a few days and we see a spike in their usage, we call them and say: ‘hey, you might have a leak here, do you want us to shut your water off or leave it on? And they would let us know what they want to do,’” Gooden said. “This takes human error and human safety out of the mix and allows customers to identify with their consumption.”
Gooden said that in these times, finding sustainable practices can never hurt.
“This [project] is important because we have to be more environmentally conscious and sustainable,” he said. “It also helps families budget and plan better when they can see their water usage.”
The town council funded the project late last year and Gooden anticipates a full rollout for the first phase of meters by the end of 2022. The first phase will be rolled out by “routes” and will divide Edenton into groups to be installed accordingly.
“For any remaining costs or installs, we may be able to use ARP funds,” Gooden said.
For Gooden, the former director of public works in Edenton, this is a major milestone for the town.
“This is something to be proud of and something I am very proud of,” he said. “Not many municipalities our size are rolling out this technology. This is forward moving progress.”
