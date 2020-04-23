Like most everything else, the world of flowers is under quarantine too.
But that hasn’t stopped Yeopim Flowers from doing a good deed.
Since large social gatherings are not permitted these days because of precautions intended to prevent the spread COVID-19, the flower shop is making bouquets to give away – flowers that were intended for weddings in the near future.
Yeopim Flowers sells market bouquets at The Summer House for $18 each, which the shop plans to resume when this craziness is behind us. With the uncertainty of the “return to normal,” the famed flower shop has started a 6-week subscription of market bouquets to be delivered to folks’ front porch.
“If this craziness continues, we will continue offering this service and contact you to assure you want to continue,” said Sybil Skinner, store owner.
Flower folks are at the max for subscriptions, so there will be no new customers, but there’s always hope.
That said, if you purchased flowers for 6 weeks at The Summer House, your total would be $108. In lieu of compensating us for your flowers, it is the shop’s desire that folks send this amount (or more) to the food pantry that supports your community, either: The Open Door Food Pantry OR The Edenton Chowan Food Pantry PO Box 721 Hertford, NC 27944 http://www.edentonchowanpantry.org/donate.php
Be good people – this is all based on the honor system; shop will not be tracking your donations. However, both organizations would like to keep a tally of these contributions. Therefore, please include in the memo section of your contribution “Flowers of Hope.”
The first delivery will start as soon as the Skinners’ plants produce enough blooms to grace your home. As the flowers come in, the first bundles may be rather small. Rest assured, they will increase in size and quality as the season progresses. When the flower shop reaches its capacity of subscriptions, it will set up a schedule for deliveries in your area and send you a confirmation note.
All communication will be done thru email (yeopimflowers@gmail.com). Once the flower shop starts delivering, we will deliver weekly by community (Hertford/Albemarle Plantation and Edenton) and continue this service for 6 weeks.
Apologies, but the flower ship will not be able to allow special delivery accommodations with this offering. Also note, these good folks are not going to ring doorbells, but simply leave the flowers on the porch.
For the first delivery – the flower folks will place a tin can, with water on your porch. We will then drop a market bouquet wrapped in Kraft paper into that tin can.
For subsequent deliveries – you will place the tin can we left the previous week on your porch with water in it. Then the flower power folks will drop a market bouquet into this can. If you forget the can, the shop will leave the flowers on the porch without a water source – not an optimal condition for the flowers.
If folks are outside of our delivery area and want to participate, then you can pick up your flowers at The Hub in Hertford or Bryum Hardware in Edenton on a specified day with an approximate time.