Chowan County Commission and Town of Edenton officials met Tuesday with Food Lion’s regional representatives to provide an update as to steps the company is taking to provide a measure of safety in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stores are offering voluntary store shopping hours for senior citizens and those identified as high COVID-19 risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a press release issued by the company.
Stores will dedicate 7-8 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday for customers over the age of 60 and for those folks who are identified as high risk for severe illness by the CDC. These special shopping hours, which are strictly voluntary, started March 30 and will remain in effect until further notice.
“We will continue doing all we can to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Food Lion President Mary Ham said. “Thank you for the trust you put in us to nourish your families during this crisis and every day.”
Commission Chair Patti Kersey praised the stores offering these hours to senior citizens.
“We are encouraging our seniors and those with underlying medical conditions to stay home, yet, they’re finding they must, out of necessity, get in their cars and travel regionally to try to find those scarce items. These store hours will hopefully provide some much needed relief for seniors,” she said.
Mayor Jimmy Stallings added, “We felt the meeting was positive and very productive. Ben Gould, Regional Manager for Food Lion, was responsive to our requests to him and assures us that Food Lion is sensitive to our needs and will work with us.”
Since March, the company has taken careful measures to ensure that its stores are clean and allow for the practice of social distancing.
The company has installed plexiglass panels at cash registers and pharmacy counters, offering a protective barrier between our associates and customers. This work will has been implemented across the 1,000+ Food Lion store. Store associates also have face shields available and pharmacists have masks to wear while giving immunizations.
Dedicated associates are performing enhanced cleaning at the registers and throughout our stores. These associates wear vests as part of their uniform, so they can be easily identified.
“We will continue evaluating what additional social distancing measures may be beneficial to further protect our customers and associates,” Ham said.
To help stores keep up with the demand of serving customers when stocking shelves during this crisis, the company has hired 5,000 retail associates in recent weeks and plans to hire about 1,000 more.