Pantry 1

The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, pictured here after weekly distribution.

 Tyler Newman/The Chowan Herald

The Edenton Chowan Food Pantry is back at it again, serving turkey dinners to those in need this holiday season while also receiving aid from across the community.

Turkey dinners will be distributed to clients under the Monthly Food Assistance program and senior food (CSFP) program clients, according to pantry board member Tom Brown.

Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.