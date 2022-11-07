...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From late Monday night through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, pictured here after weekly distribution.
The Edenton Chowan Food Pantry is back at it again, serving turkey dinners to those in need this holiday season while also receiving aid from across the community.
Turkey dinners will be distributed to clients under the Monthly Food Assistance program and senior food (CSFP) program clients, according to pantry board member Tom Brown.
The distribution is only available to clients already enrolled in either of these two programs, however. This will be on a first come, first served basis.
The dinners will include a whole turkey with “all the fixins,” including stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, yams, cake mix and icing.
Dinner distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on back-to-back Saturdays: Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 at the upper parking lot of the food pantry, which is located at 1370 North Broad Street in Edenton.
Pantry leaders ask that those coming out enter through the lower parking lot, in front of the ball fields.
Meanwhile, community efforts to stock pantry shelves were successful last week, bringing in nearly 900 lbs. of food in a rather short time period.
The pantry can often face the same problem as the average grocery shopper in terms of availability of food and rising prices from inflation.
“We are managing well, but these are challenging times,” Brown said of the donations.
The pantry is always welcoming and needing donations from throughout the community, particularly with the holidays approaching.
One such undertaking to keep stocking shelves is taking place at the Chowan County Cooperative Extension in Edenton in the form of a “Fall Food Drive.”
Anyone who brings seven canned foods or non-perishable items to the Chowan Extension office in Edenton will receive a $10 voucher to be used for any 4-H or Family & Consumer Sciences (FCS) program. Items will be delivered to the pantry in time for Thanksgiving.
The most needed items are: cereal, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, hamburger helper, mac and cheese, jello and canned meat (tuna, beef stew, chili with meat), fruit, soup, vegetables and pasta sauce.
Healthier choices that can be donated include canned vegetables, canned fruit in 100 percent juice, 100 percent fruit or vegetable juices, dried fruits and vegetables, fresh produce, dried beans and peas, canned beans, fresh meat, low-fat or skim milk, shelf-stable milk, whole wheat pasta and cereal, brown rice, wild rice, rolled oats with at least 3g of fiber and low-sodium nuts and nut butters.
For questions about the Fall Food Drive, call Camaryn Byrum or Mary Morris at the Chowan County Cooperative Extension office: (252) 482-6585.