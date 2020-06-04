The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, in coordination with Edenton United Methodist Church, will again host the Children’s Summer Nutrition Program.
The program, which began in 2016, was born out of a desire to help children who are recipients of food aid during the school year continue to receive nutritious food. Approximately 30% of school age children in Chowan County live in food insecure homes, meaning that future sources of food cannot be identified. This is especially challenging during the summer months when school lunches and the Book Bag Buddies program are suspended.
The CSNP will begin on June 17 and run for 10 weeks this summer through Aug.19. The doors will be open 5:30 to 7:00 pm every Wednesday evening. Qualifying families live in Chowan County and have a child attending any Edenton-Chowan School – White Oak Elementary, D.F. Walker Elementary, Chowan Middle School and John A. Holmes High.
The program is designed to supplement families in our community with child friendly, nutritious food while school is out for the summer. The food packed for the program consists of things kids can make on their own — hot dogs and buns, spaghetti, peanut butter and jelly with bread, and jello cups, among other items. When available, fresh fruit and vegetables are also included.
Karen Harrington, food pantry warehouse manager, said that about 90% of the families served by the CSNP are single mothers, grandmothers and other family members who have taken children in for the summer. The CSNP is available to any family in need. A brief form is completed, including how many children are in the home, so that an adequate amount of food is provided.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Pantry is operating under extra safety precautions, including drive-through food distribution and a limited number of volunteers on site. We are in need of volunteers and ask that only those who are scheduled come to the pantry. For anyone interested in volunteering, call the Pantry at 482-2504 or Edenton United Methodist Church at 482-3269.
Anyone who would like to support the program with a donation may send it to Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry, PO Box 643, Edenton, NC 27932.