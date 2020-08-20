A longtime member and former chief of the Edenton Fire Department died Friday, Aug. 14.
Lynn Churchill Perry, 83, of died in his family’s home on West Eden Street, Edenton.
Perry was born in Chowan County on Oct. 18, 1936, and was the son of the late William S. and Mary Twine Perry. He was a member of the John A. Holmes High School Class of 1955.
The retired Chief of the Edenton Fire Department, he served the department and town for 38 years. He was responsible for the initial efforts to restore a 1923 REO Speed Wagon — the Edenton Fire Department’s first piece of motorized equipment purchased by the town. Equipped with fire fighting apparatus, the fire truck served the department when the town’s original station was located in what’s now the Cupola House garden, adjacent to Town Hall, which was then a bank.
Perry, who organized the original restoration attempt, said in 2012 his group of volunteers stripped the antique down to the chassis and rebuilt the motor before the men started to “rumble” over who was going to do what.
Later, this band of brothers got to working on that fabled fire engine again and restored it to its former glory – a wicked cool ride too.
In a Facebook post the Town of Edenton offered its condolences to the family.
“He devoted his entire life to helping people,” it read. “Take a moment, even if you did not know Chief, to read about his service to our community. Chief was a giver for sure. The Mayor and Council send their condolences to Chief Perry’s family. Rest in peace, Chief.”
Edenton Fire Chief Billy Bass offered praise to the man who transformed the fire hall.
“Lynn was good for the fire department – traveled all of the state for the state Firefighters Association. He worked on training and building the department to what it is now. He did a lot for us. He will be missed – ain’t no doubt he was one of a kind.”
A longtime Edenton firefighter, Bass described Perry as a mentor to many as he listed off names of firefighters who benefited from his knowledge.
“Lynn mentored firefighters like Chuck Westbrook former chief, Captain Gary Swanner, Captain Paul Stallings, Captain Derast Bonner, myself and lots of the volunteers over the years – a lot firefighters benefited from his knowledge. Yes, he will be missed.”
Leon Evans, former fire chief at Centerhill/Crosswords VFD, mourned the loss of his friend while praising Perry’s legacy.
“I knew him for many years – very dear friend,” he said. “Lynn definitely had an impact on the communities that he served. That’s where his heart was and he was dedicated to fire service. Like they said at the funeral, he was dedicated to his church, his family, his fire community – he just had his heart there.”
Both veteran firefighters, Evans and Perry worked together from time to time.
“Lynn was good to work with – very much so,” he said. “Very knowledgeable. After all, he was a fire instructor – you don’t get to be an instructor for the state without being knowledgeable.”
Perry recalled how he and Perry attended NC Fire Association meetings as retired fire chiefs for many years.
“We have been going for two meetings a year, every year since the late 90s. And that includes when the meetings were hosted in Edenton,” he said. “We would joke with joke with Lynn – there’s lots of things you knew was going to happen when you got in the car with him and you started riding. You’d be talking to Lynn, then you’d turn around and look, he’d have his eyes closed. He might be talking with you one minute and the next, you don’t hear anything. A few minutes later, he’d pick up on the conversation and go again. We had a lot of good friends all over the state. There’s friends and then there’s real friends – he was one of those real friends. He’s gone up to a better place. He and Mrs. Essie are having a good time right now.”
Former Mayor Roland Vaughan had kind words for Perry.
“I was privileged to know Chief Perry both as the wonderful person he was as well as the outstanding leader of our fire department,” he said. “He was very close to his men, always injecting a good amount of humor along the way. Farewell to a great guy and a dedicated public servant.”
Paul Metzger, a longtime leading light for the Kiwanis, had these kind words to say about Perry and his service to the club.
“Lynn was our longest serving member whose kindness showed through in all he did. He ran our meetings 50-50 raffles for as long as I was a member until his health forced him into inactivity. He was a friend to us all,” he said.
Prior to becoming chief, he owned and operated Perry’s Carpet Cleaning. After retirement, he worked with Frank Jones at The Soda Shop, enjoying and entertaining all the customers.
Memberships included Edenton Baptist Church, Unanimity Masonic Lodge No. 7, The Order of The Eastern Star, the Kiwanis, the Albemarle Fireman’s Association, the Eastern Carolina Fireman’s Association, and past president of the NC Fireman’s Association.
Perry also had a lifetime membership to the Edenton-Chowan Kiwanis Chapter. He received the award on Nov. 27, 2015.
He and his late wife, Essie McClenney Perry, were members of the Tar Heel Square Dance Club of Elizabeth City and later helped found the Colonial Square Dancing Club in April 1977. Perry served as the club president.
His community service included serving on the Edenton Housing Authority, the Iredell House Association Board, and as a volunteer with Hospice, the American Red Cross, and the American Cancer Society, and the Edenton Historical Society. Several newspaper articles in the Chowan Herald, listed Perry as a frequent blood donor.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com