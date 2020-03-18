A former NFL offensive lineman and Edenton resident shared their life stories of turning hard times into something positive Wednesday, March 11, to a group of about 30 people at Edenton United Methodist Church.
The event was hosted by Impact Ministries — Improving My Personality and Character Traits — which is led by Regulator Marine employees, with the help of the Edenton Police Department.
Marques Ogden, a Raleigh resident, played with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, the Buffalo Bills, and the Tennessee Titans until August 2007.
During his talk, Ogden talked about the three pillars people need to utilize in order to be successful.
The first — ambition — requires making goals for yourself and after achieving a goal, move on to the next one.
Ogden noted that after his time in the NFL, he and a business partner formed Kayden Premier Enterprises Inc., an earth-moving company based out of Baltimore. His company was the largest African-American state subcontractor in Maryland for two years.
“I reached my goal, but I got mesmerized by early success,” he said. “I lost it all. Everything was gone in less than 90 days.”
He also credits drive with being successful. However, Ogden said inspiration will get you further than motivation will.
“Eventually, your motivation will burn out. When you have inspiration, you do it for the long haul. You’re inspired to go long distance and take things to the next level,” he said.
Ogden said focus helps drive success.
“With your hard work, focus on yourself, not your competition,” he said. “If you are so focused on what other people think, what are you living for — others or yourself?”
When all of these pillars come together in a unified fashion, Ogden calls this the “Success Cycle.”
After his construction business failed in 2012, Ogden received a grant from the NFL’s Gene Upshaw Players Assistance Trust Fund to assist in turning his life around.
After he left the NFL, Ogden said he struggled immensely with the transition. Like many former NFL players, he got hooked on alcohol, painkillers and the night life.
“I didn’t think of life beyond the football field,” he said. After six months out of the NFL, he got sober and started his construction company.
“I got into it for the wrong reasons. If you do something because you enjoy it, you will go further in your quest to success,” Ogden said.
By the age of 30, he was making over $10 million in construction and “I became a jerk,” he said. the work environment go the the point where his employees were unable to say what they felt.
“My best employees started to leave,” Ogden said. “One of my biggest mistakes was when an employee told me I was making a mistake by continuing a project for John Hopkins. I told him he was wrong and told him to sleep on it during the weekend and come back Monday. He did, with his resignation letter.”
About six months later, Ogden went bankrupt. He had spent $2.5 million of his own money on that project and it was gone in less than 90 days. The contractor denied the change order.
In a rather short time frame, Ogden lost his house and two cars.
“That is what happens when you are not humble,” he said. “Things started to pull apart and break down.”
After Ogden moved to Raleigh, the NFL gave him a grant from the Gene Upshaw Players Assistance Trust Fund to assist in turning his life around. This was his second chance. He noted that when you are given a second chance you take it and have to make a decision if you want to go for greatness.
After working several odd jobs, including custodian, Ogden became a public speaker and wrote a book. But it took two and a half years before anyone booked him as a speaker.
He challenged everyone in the audience to make goals and go after them, noting that a person’s mind is his or her strongest tool.
Ogden told the story of how he almost quit football at the age of 15. His father told him he had two choices, he could go to bed and get up in the morning and tell the coach that he quit.
“If you quit football, you’ll feel really good for a while, but in one, five or 15 years you’ll regret it. Who will you be hurting him or you?” Ogden recalled his dad saying.
His dad said the second option would be to solve his problem and play. “In life, when you make choices, you have to live with it. ... You have to want it more for yourself. If you quit, it will haunt you for the rest of your life.”
Ogden noted that other ways to be successful are to aggressively resolve problems, be humble, always prioritize and execute habits for your success and to adapt to your environment.
Alvin Percy, an Edenton native and graduate of Impact Ministries, also spoke about his life.
As a child, he grew up in Edenton but lost his mom at a young age to cancer. He started to get aggressive and angry, prompting family and community members to put him in a mental institution. Throughout his childhood, he went to other institutions and group homes
Percy was a natural football player, and was able to attend regular school to play football. That is until members of the community learned he was going to school unescorted.
During the spring, community leaders met with school officials and had him kicked out of school.
“Here I was thinking I was going to prom and the school officials came and kicked me out. I was crying, my girl was crying.
His senior year, he played football in Johnston County and his leg was broken during a game.
He worked odd jobs, but also hustled in the streets.
In 2008, Percy went to a local basketball court near his home in Durham. While playing, the game got out of hand and he was hit with the ball.
Some words were exchanged and Percy left the game mad.
“I was thinking ‘I’m got him.’ I had an AK-47 in the car trunk and I went and got it,” he said, motioning like he was shooting a machine gun.
When he was done, one person was dead and another was injured, shot in the face.
He was sentenced to 45 years, eight months and 10 days in prison but was released early.
“God saw me going to Regulator,” Percy said. When he got out of prison he didn’t know what to do, so he went to the College of the Albemarle and took classes. He met someone who helped him turn his life around.
He made the COA dean’s list but with his criminal background, no one would take him seriously or hire him.
It was during a stint at a car wash that he learned of Impact Ministries and applied to the program.
With the help of his co-workers and the program, Percy got serious.
“A lot of tears were shed for me,” he said. “They showed me love and that I was worth it. ... they saw more in me that I did.”
Percy noted that God takes the worse of the worse to make a change in the community.
He noted that he hoped that the adults in the audience help the community’s children to be their best.
“Put effort into your education so you can go where your supposed to go. That’s what these people at Regulator did for me. My purpose it so make sure our kids have a better tomorrow and to give God the glory,” Percy said.