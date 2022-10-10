Shrimp 1

Revelers take in the music from the Main Event Band of Greenville during the 21st annual Shrimp by the Bay, last Friday.

 Contributed Photo

The 21st annual Shrimp by the Bay took place last Friday evening, raising thousands of dollars to benefit the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce.

One of the chamber’s tentpole events each year, the waterfront extravaganza has become a tradition for Edenton.

