The 21st annual Shrimp by the Bay took place last Friday evening, raising thousands of dollars to benefit the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce.
One of the chamber’s tentpole events each year, the waterfront extravaganza has become a tradition for Edenton.
With tickets costing $50 per person, Chamber Director Susan Creed said the event ultimately sold around 300 tickets, which totals close to $15,000 before subtracting any potential overhead costs.
Setting up the fundraiser under a massive tent on the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse green between King and Water streets, this year’s Shrimp by the Bay featured a silent auction, an adult ring toss, cornhole and of course, the main course of shrimp, catered by Captain Bob’s Seafood of Hertford.
“We had a very successful raffle – ‘Vaughan’s [Jewelry] Jammin Gem Drop,’” Creed said.
Fall decor straddled the scene with pumpkins, hay bales and falling leaves galore.
It wouldn’t have been a traditional Edenton event without live music, so, the chamber arranged for a local favorite – The Main Event Band of Greenville – to jam on the waterfront with tunes for all to enjoy.
Attendees took to a checkered dance floor beneath the lights of the night.
By Saturday, all was quiet on the green, to pave the way for a busy weekend for downtown Edenton. The event tents stood empty as a reminder of the annual feast and fun that took place just one evening prior.