The community is coming together for one of its own – Alan “Paintbucket” Sawyer.
Sawyer, of Edenton, was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer last year and has been undergoing radiation treatments over the last few months.
However, Sawyer now needs to undergo proton therapy, according to those in touch with them. He was recently approved for a proton therapy treatment at the Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute in Virginia.
Sawyer’s therapy will require 10 treatments, one each day Monday through Friday. During treatments, the oncologist has required that he stay in Hampton.
“They have told him travel will be very hard on him and they live over two hours away from Hampton,” the GoFundMe page read. “They are in need of help financially, to help pay for lodging and living expenses while they are there.”
The GoFundMe page dedicated to Sawyer’s cancer expenses has raised over $1,300 as of July 8.
Meanwhile, a pork chop plate fundraiser benefit, organized by Pam Colombo and Nonie Searcy, and catered by Captain Bob’s Restaurant of Hertford, also aims to help Sawyer out.
“I know someone with a business on the Outer Banks who will buy 100 fundraiser tickets and donate them to Meals on Wheels in Edenton on the day of the benefit,” Colombo said via phone call. “We want to challenge folks to buy a ticket and donate a plate to the charity of their choice.”
Ticket revenue sold will go towards Sawyer’s cancer fund.
The benefit will be held during lunch hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 5 at the Boy Scout Hut in front of John A. Holmes High School.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling Pam Colombo at (252) 333-8580 or Nonie Searcy at (252) 301-7493.