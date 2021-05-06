National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the critical role that travel will play in driving economic recovery efforts and building the path forward through the theme "Power of Travel."
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 38th annual NTTW (May 2-8) arrives at an opportune moment to recognize the importance to the U.S. economy of initiating a post-pandemic travel recovery.
“NTTW takes on a special significance this year as the travel industry looks to rebound quickly from the pandemic and accelerate recovery efforts,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “The past year was incredibly challenging, but we saw the full power of the travel industry on display in the way we united and supported one another through this crisis.
“Before the pandemic, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S.—evidence of the outsized role the industry will play in America’s broader economic recovery,” said Dow.
Here in Edenton, Historic Edenton State Historic Sites will end the National Tourism Week with Historic Crafts and Trades Day. Several craftspeople will demonstrate their skills in blacksmithing, cooking, etc., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iredell property, accessible from both East Gale and East Church streets.
Free tours of the first floor of the James Iredell House and the 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse will be held in celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week.
The 1767 Courthouse will be closed Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8, due to a private event.
Here's a look at other activities going on in Chowan County. If you would like an activity to be featured, please email Editor Nicole Bowman-Layton at nlayton@ncweeklies.com.
Through May 30
Clean-Up Drive
Chowan County Clean-Up Drive will be held through May 30. Organize your business, church, family or organization to help clean up the county’s roadsides. To pick a road and get supplies, contact the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce at 252-482-3400.
Today, May 6
Lecture Series
Historian Dr. David Cecelski will speak during a livestream over Zoom at 7 p.m. Please email edentonracialreconciliation@gmail.com for the link. A recording of the lecture will be posted on the Historical Commission’s and the library’s YouTube channels.
Friday, May 7
Fried Pork Chop Plate
A Relay for Life fried pork chop plate fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Leon Nixon Catering, Edenton. Suggested donation is $10 per plate. Tickets are available at Nixon’s Catering or see any Rocky Hock Ruritans member or call Steve Evans at 252-333-8587. Take out only. Sponsored by the Rocky Hock Ruritan Club Relay for Life team.
Aces fundraiser
A fundraiser for the John A. Holmes High School softball and football teams will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scout Cabin in front of the school. Cost is $10 per plate and includes a raffle, which will be draw at 7 p.m. They will deliver orders of 10 or more. For information, call or text Kristi Mize at 252-312-6426, J.P. Pippins at 252-562-2794 or Wes Mattera 252-671-0048.
Zoom meeting
The Marcus Jackson Project is hosting a Zoom meeting, featuring a panel of mothers who have lost children to gun violence. It will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. The Zoom Meeting ID is 856 2990 6675 .
Saturday, May 8
Rabies Clinic
A clinic offering 1-year rabies vaccinations will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner. The cost is $8 cash, exact change, please. Remain in your car and a shelter attendant will assist you. The shelter will not be open for visitors during this time.
Trades Day
Historic Crafts and Trades Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iredell homesite, 107 E. Church St., Edenton. Experience historic crafts and trades, such as blacksmithing, woodworking, cooking, and more. Event hosted by Historic Edenton State Historic Sites.
Farmer's Market
Edenton Farmer's Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at its facility at the intersection of East Gale and North Broad streets. Vendors include crafts, microgreens and plants, meats, seafood, vegetables and baked goods.
Fish fry
Marcus Jackson Project will host a Mother’s Day Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Edenton Waterfront. They plan to deliver to the elderly and disabled. Donations toward the Marcus Jackson Project/Marcus Jackson Scholarship Fund will be accepted and greatly appreciated. Donations can be made by using CashApp at $TheMJP . For information on the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Marcus-Jackson-Project-112474693576971 .
Monday, May 10
Community prayer
Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence will meet at 5 p.m. for its monthly gathering at the Fannie A. Parker Women’s Club House, 116 W. Albemarle St. Police Zone 5 includes the following streets: W. Freemason; W. Carteret; W. Gale; W.Church; W. Albemarle; W. Queen (north side); N. Broad (west side); W. Freemason Circle. Everyone is invited especially if you live or work in this part of Edenton.
Support group
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members meets at 1 p.m. at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford. Social distancing and wearing masks are required. All are welcome. For information, call 426-7167 or 333-7774.