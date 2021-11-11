A tale of two servicemen.
Separated by generations, Sam Barrow and Craig Miller have served their country in similar, yet different ways.
For Barrow, a veteran of the United States’ war in Iraq and Afghanistan, it was joining the Army National Guard.
For Miller, now an Edenton Town Councilman, it was serving his country in Vietnam as a U.S. Army imagery interpreter from the skies.
Emboldened by the Sept. 11 attacks, Barrow joined the Army National Guard fresh out of John A. Holmes High School. A resident of Edenton since he was five years old, Barrow has always considered himself a native.
“On Sept. 11, my classmates and I watched the attacks happen on TV at John A. Holmes,” Barrow said. “At that moment, I felt it was my responsibility to join and do my part for the country. I was too young at the time to enter the service, but I joined the Army National Guard when I turned 18.”
Miller’s story is kindred to Barrow’s but echoes of a different time — one at the height of the United States’ war in Vietnam. Drafted in July 1967, just six months after graduation from East Carolina University in Greenville, Miller reported to Fort Holabird, Md., a now defunct fort that hosted the U.S. Army Intelligence School.
While there, Miller trained for four months in imagery interpretation (II) that involved aerial photography from Air Force flights being analyzed for enemy troop movement, assembly areas, trails and artillery positions.
“After successfully completing my II training, I received orders to report to Vietnam in April, 1968 where I was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, 25th Military Intelligence Detachment in Củ Chi, South Vietnam,” Miller said. “During my horrific year in Vietnam, besides interpreting U.S. Air Force aerial photography, I also served as an aerial recon scout aboard an Army O-1 ‘Bird Dog’ aircraft marking enemy targets via smoke rockets shot from the plane to assist the troops on the ground.”
During his time in Vietnam, Miller’s II team was recognized by President Richard Nixon for confirming his claim that the North Vietnamese army did indeed have “massive troop buildup” along the border in nearby Cambodia.
Fast forward three decades and some change. After his enlistment into the National Guard, Sam Barrow saw plenty of action in the years that followed.
Not only is Barrow a veteran of U.S. campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, but he was deployed to Europe as well — serving in both Kosovo and Germany. He also reached the landlocked nation of Kuwait, which is surrounded by Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf.
“My experiences serving our country, including commanding troops overseas, have been some of the most rewarding and challenging of my life,” Barrow said. “In America, we tend to take our freedoms, our families, our friends and our communities for granted. Deployments offered me time for deep reflection on what is truly important in life.”
That reflection not only strengthened Barrow’s resolve, but that of his family as well.
“As a result [of deployments], my family and I have gained a deeper appreciation for not only the big moments, but the small moments life provides for us as well,” he said.
With the Middle East and Central Asia behind him, Barrow remains committed to his duties stateside as a battalion operations officer in the Army National Guard. His normal responsibilities nowadays consist of planning and coordinating the training and operations of his unit, among other tasks.
Some 17 years in and Barrow isn’t thinking about quitting anytime soon. He says he intends on finishing out his 20 year service with the Guard.
When he’s not commanding troops or coordinating their training, Barrow spends his time with Allbackoffice in Edenton, previously working for the town as a municipal planner and serving Perquimans County as a county planner and human resources director.
Transitioning back to stateside life for Craig Miller — after experiencing Vietnam — was not as difficult for him as it was for some of his infantry companions, he says.
“Transitioning back to the world was not as difficult for me as it was for my Army infantry buddies,” Miller said. “Although I was subjected to mortar attacks almost daily and small arms fire while observation flying, I truly didn’t have it as bad as the ground soldiers trampling through the bush and rice paddies everyday.”
Miller, an Edenton resident since 1987, says that his time in Vietnam definitely left an impact on him.
“To this day, however, I still avoid firework displays and shudder at the sounds of helicopters flying overhead,” Miller said.
For both men, though, the idea of service comes in a form of love for one’s country and selflessness to defend its people.
Barrow says his greatest takeaway from the service is that serving his country comes in forms big and small.
“In my opinion, serving can take many forms. Giving freely of yourself, your time and your resources and placing the needs of others above your own are some of the values that have helped to build our great nation,” Barrow said. “To me, serving in the military is a selfless job. It is a calling and one that I am proud to be a part of.”
For Miller, his time spent in Vietnam was an honor.
“It was indeed an honor and a privilege to serve my country — from July 1967 to September 1971 — through those tough times and dark days in American history,” Miller said. “I love our country and I am willing to defend it with my life,” Miller said.