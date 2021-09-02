The pharmacy staff at Blount’s Mutual Drugs in downtown Edenton is actively urging people in the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations rise.
Pharmacist Jenny Williams said more people have been coming to the pharmacy for vaccinations in recent weeks.
“It has certainly picked up,” Williams said.
Since school started back and as news reports have noted increasing numbers of cases and hospitalizations, “people who didn’t get the vaccine earlier are now realizing, ‘hey, maybe I should get it,’” she said.
The number of cases has been rising noticeably in recent weeks, she said.
“We are seeing another wave,” Williams said.
According to Albemarle Regional Health Services, Chowan reported 30 new COVID cases last week. The county also reported the largest jump in active cases in the ARHS’ eight-county region (29), giving it 92 as of Aug. 26.
Williams said Blount’s Mutual Drugs is operating two Moderna clinics a week and sometimes schedules as many as four clinics if there is enough demand.
She explained that the pharmacy bases the clinics on demand because they don’t want to waste the vaccine. They also share vaccine with the health department in order to avoid waste.
In addition, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available at Blount’s on a walk-in basis.
Williams noted her father, Jim Blount, has posted a sign on the store’s front doors urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The sign urges people to talk to the pharmacy staff about getting a COVID-19 shot “to protect yourself and others.”
“People are entitled to their opinion, but when people have the opinion that they should not get vaccinated it affects all the rest of us,” Blount said.
Blount said he believes that had more people gotten vaccinated early the Delta variant would not be wreaking so much havoc now. ARHS has said more than 93% of persons contracting COVID in the eight-county region since July 1 are unvaccinated.
Blount also noted that even though some people who are fully vaccinated are contracting COVID not that the Delta variant is spreading, those vaccinated people generally are having milder cases and not needing to be hospitalized.
Blount said the tone of the signs on the store’s front doors might seem “a little bit aggressive” to some people but he felt it was important to communicate the urgency of getting vaccinated.
According to ARHS data, the agency has administered 4,802 first doses and 4,355 second doses of vaccine in Chowan as of Aug. 26, ranking the county 5th overall among the eight counties in total vaccinations. As of Aug. 26, ARHS had administered the most first doses (11,587) and second doses (11,587) in Pasquotank County and the fewest first doses (3,417) in Gates County and the fewest second doses (3,371) in Camden County.
Chowan has the second-highest percentage of residents in the eight-county region ages 12 who are fully vaccinated, however. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Chowan’s rate was 43% on Friday. Only Currituck, with a 46.3% rate, was higher.