Now that the hot, humid days of July are here the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Service is once again sponsoring the 31-Day Water Drinking Challenge.
Patty Bowers, 4-H educator with the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program at the Chowan County Cooperative Extension Office, is one of 10 participants in the water drinking challenge this year.
The program, now in its fourth year, encourages participants to drink 64 ounces of water every day for the 31 days of July.
The program costs $5 and participants get a water bottle.
Bowers has decorated her water jar with pink butterflies to personalize it and make it easier for her to keep up with.
"We get a different water bottle every year," Bowers said. "(Chowan Cooperative Extension Director Mary C. Morris) gets us a new one each year."
She said she emphasizes to youth the importance of drinking water, so she tries to follow her own example.
Water infused with lemon or other fruit counts toward the 64 ounces of water a day, but soda, tea, coffee, alcoholic drinks and so on do not.
The goal is to drink 64 ounces of water a day and log it in weekly, according to Morris.
"Even if you are only out in the summer heat for short intervals it is important to drink plenty of water," according to Morris. She noted that the daily recommendation is to drink 64 ounces of water.
"If you are one of those people who is not a big fan of the taste of water you should try infused water," Morris said.
Morris offers an infused water recipe that calls for one cucumber sliced, one orange sliced, one lime sliced, a cup of ice and two quarts of water.
"The longer you let this beverage chill in the fridge, the more flavor it will have," she noted.
Bowers acknowledged it has been a struggle to drink her 64 ounces of water a day.
"It's hard," she said. "You get busy and you forget."
But the online support from other participants and the accountability of tracking her water consumption is helping her get closer to the goal, she said.
"You try to keep each other accountable for drinking water," Bowers explained.