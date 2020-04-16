SOPHIA – Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is excited to be celebrating the 75th anniversary of Keyauwee Program Center, located in Sophia, in 2020.
Sophia is located about 15 miles southeast of High Point.
As part of the celebration, the council is planning a 75th anniversary event at the camp on Saturday, Sept. 5. The all-day event is an opportunity for camp alumnae, Girl Scout families, volunteers, girls and the general public to come experience the magic of camp by participating in activities from boating and archery to high adventure obstacles to traditional Girl Scout crafts and a closing campfire. A full list of activities can be found at https://bit.ly/2wOqxdK.
Keyauwee Program Center first opened its doors in 1945 and was known as Camp Keyauwee. In 1964, it hired its first international program director from Australia. Today, the dining hall boasts 25 countries’ flags representing the homelands of camp counselors who have worked at the property. In 1987, the camp changed to its current name and in 1997, it expanded its offerings when the Circle C Equestrian Center opened, a year-round horseback riding facility for Girl Scouts and individuals that includes an indoor and outdoor riding arena, 14-stall barn and miles of trails. The “C” in the name fondly stands for Creech, after Mary Creech who was the first Girl Scout in Winston-Salem in 1928. Today, Keyauwee Program Center and Circle C host around 5500 girls every summer and throughout the year.
“Keyauwee Program Center serves as such a wonderful memory for so many girls across our council and we are so excited to be celebrating this milestone year,” said Lane Cook, CEO of GSCP2P. “We want it to continue to be a place where girls can come to experience the outdoors, have new adventures, make lifelong friends and grow in their confidence and character. The impact Keyauwee has made on those who have visited over the past seven decades will truly continue to make it thrive in the years to come.”
The event runs 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and registration is required. The price is $30 per person (2 and under are free). Keyauwee Program Center is at 2574 Sweetbriar Road, Sophia, NC 27350.
For information about the 75th celebration or to learn more about summer camp opportunities or Girl Scouting in your local area, contact info@girlscoutsp2p.org or call 800-672-2148.