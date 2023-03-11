The town of Edenton received good news last week – no major findings in their annual audit.
Austin Eubanks, an auditor with Thompson, Scott, Price and Adams, a Wilmington-based CPA, presented the results of the town’s financial audit for fiscal year 2022-2023 at the final council meeting in February.
Overall, the town is in good financial health, Eubanks said. However, a few performance indicators of note need to be addressed and correspondence should be mailed to the Local Government Commission (LGC) with explanations about the indicators.
Those indicators included a late audit, a negative net change in the town’s General Fund balance, and the budgeted ad valorem tax for the General Fund had more than three percent uncollected for the 2022-2023 year.
In the last three years, the town’s operating income reported a positive net change, with the most recent fiscal year reporting a loss in the red. However, the town’s available fund balance is still well above the state requirement of 34 percent, hovering between 50 and 60 percent as of February.
Last fiscal year’s fund balance totaled $3.557 million with around $807,000 in restricted funds.
Eubanks said that the fund balance is “very good” despite the loss.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said that the operating loss was in part due to playing “catch up” from pandemic-related supply chain issues, while the audit also took into account asset value and depreciation as well.
“We may see a small dip in fund balance percentage, but keep in mind how many adjustments we made before June 30 [2022] for inventory and supply chain issues which is why some of these estimates are different and a bit off from last year,” Gooden said. “We were better prepared for that, don’t let that scare you too much, that was us playing catch-up with the market on pricing.”
Gooden also said that the issue with the uncollected ad valorem taxes deals mainly with how much was budgeted for tax collection last year, rather than just large groups of citizens not paying taxes. The budgeted amount was around “five percent off” on the estimate.
“We budgeted for 2.3 million, received 2.1 million, so that difference triggered a variance,” Gooden explained.
In terms of operating figures, the town’s cash and cash equivalents on-hand totaled around $2.7 million for the fiscal year. Total operating revenues and other financial sources number at $6,031,728 while the total number of operating expenditures was $6,314,813, a net change of (negative) $283,085.
Edenton’s tax collection was around 98 percent, roughly the same as 2020 and down a single point from 2021, which Eubanks said was still a good figure to boast.
“You’re still looking good [for tax collection],” Eubanks said. “That’s really high in my opinion.”
The top revenues for the General Fund were ad valorem taxes at $2.1 million, unrestricted intergovernmental funds at $1.5 million, sales and services at $1.04 million and “other revenue” at $868,084.
The top expenses were public safety at $2.6 million, transportation and utilities at $1.1 million, environmental protection at $1.01 million and “other expenditures” at $1.3 million.
Edenton’s Electric Fund, while operating at a loss of just $52,943, still holds a healthy fund balance of $4.7 million, having raked in $12,507,313 in revenues last fiscal year while spending $12,560,256 on expenses.
The Water and Sewer Fund, operating at a net gain of $533,705, has a fund balance of $7.8 million, up from $7.3 million the fiscal year before. Operating revenues were $3,179,005 while expenses totaled $2,645,300.
The town’s Airport Fund also grew, by $107,580. Its fund balance is now at $3.2 million, up from $3.1 million the prior fiscal year. Operating revenues totaled $615,109 and operating expenses totaled $507,529.
Councilman Hackney High asked Eubanks if the town’s fund balance is “well in excess” of both state requirements and stricter internal policies. Eubanks answered in the affirmative.
High also asked Gooden to work on forecasting “big ticket items” in advance of a budget so that last minute adjustments may not be needed for future fiscal years.
Councilman Sambo Dixon asked what measures were in place to ensure that the audit is filed in a timely manner next year.
Eubanks said that towns they service will receive workbooks during the audit period and that as long as those workbooks are completed ahead of time, it will help speed things up.
In summary, no major findings were found on the town’s audit report, indicating solid health for Edenton financially. Gooden thanked Finance Officer Virginia Smith for her hard work during both budget and audit season.
Mayor Jimmy Stallings expressed his enthusiasm at the audit results towards the end of the presentation.
“Thank you [Mr. Eubanks] and Virginia [Smith], she’s done a great job at getting all of this together,” Stallings said of the latter. “Our fund balance is in great shape, thanks to her and Corey both, as well as all of our employees.”
A letter to the LGC in response to the three performance indicators is expected to be brought before council for approval at an upcoming meeting in March.