Retired sheriff Dwayne L. Goodwin will soon have a new job.
The former lawman defeated longtime Clerk of Superior Court Michael John McArthur in a close election to secure the position.
Goodwin had 2,957 votes or roughly 55 percent while McArthur secured 2,436 votes. He won four of six precincts in the race.
While all precincts were close, it was northern Chowan County that delivered the victory for Goodwin. There he garnered 359 votes compared to just 144 for McArthur.
While the clerk’s race was a highly-contested one, all three commissioners and the sheriff were re-elected in unopposed bids.
Edward “Scooter” Basnight received 4,021 votes in his unopposed bid. Republican Commissioner Bob Kirby received 1,438 votes in being re-elected to District 1, Seat 2, while Commissioner Larry McLaughlin, also a Republican, was named on 1,544 votes in being re-elected to District 2, Seat 2.
The final seat on the ballot – District 3, Seat 2 – saw Democrat Ellis Lawrence re-elected with 1,021 votes.
While the commissioner seats were not contested, three of the four seats on the Chowan County Board of Education were contested.
The At-Large seat saw George Lewis unseat incumbent Maxine Mason. Lewis garnered 2,853 votes or 58 percent in the race while Mason was named on 2,023 votes or 41 percent.
District 1, Seat 2 saw Lisa Perry elected in an unopposed bid. She received 1,429 votes in her bid to replace retiring member Jean Bunch.
Longtime school board member Ricky Browder received more than 64 percent of the vote in his re-election. Browder got 1,215 votes compared to 666 for challenger Tom Joyal.
In District 3, Sherronne Battle earned the right to replace the retiring Gil Burroughs. She was named on 733 ballots to defeat Nancy J. Heiniger with 545 votes.
In the Chowan County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor race, incumbents John T. Layton (3,337 votes) and Matthew Floyd (2,680 votes) were re-elected.
Chowan County also supported the unopposed bids of State Sen. Norman Sanderson and Rep. Ed Goodwin to return to the state capital.
Sen. Sanderson, who received 3,634 votes in Chowan County, earned 61,034 in the district. Rep. Goodwin earned 3,795 votes in his home Chowan County and 25,584 votes in the district.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
Editor
