Retired Chowan County Sheriff Dwayne L. Goodwin has entered the race for Clerk of Superior Court.
Goodwin, who is running as an unaffiliated candidate, will be running against incumbent Michael J. McArthur, a Democrat, who is now in his eighth four-year term and seeking re-election.
Goodwin previously served Chowan County in the sheriff’s office for over 30 years, 18 of those as the Sheriff.
McArthur also has a background in law enforcement, once serving as an officer for the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and as a member of the N.C. Highway Patrol, doubling as an auxiliary deputy sheriff for Chowan County.
“With the continued support from our community and God’s good health, I will continue to provide the level of services my friends and neighbors deserve and to which they have become accustomed,” McArthur said of his position.
Goodwin could not be immediately reached for comment.
To enter a partisan race as an unaffiliated candidate in North Carolina, it is typically more difficult than filing under the two main parties – despite unaffiliated voters being the largest voting bloc in the state (34 percent of registered voters). Candidates have to receive a certain percentage of signatures on a petition to be able to file. These percentages vary based on the type of race.
For county races such as this one, one needs 4 percent of the county’s registered voters to sign a petition before he or she can be added to the ballot.
Chowan County Board of Elections Executive Director Terry Meyers said that Goodwin joined the ballot on May 27 and is now “fully qualified,” since he reached the signature threshold of 391 voters.
“There were 653 signatures submitted and 591 of those were qualified voters in Chowan County,” Meyers said. “There were no issues with the candidate.”