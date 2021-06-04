Chowan County Commissioners and Edenton Town Council will host public hearings on their respective government budgets this upcoming week.
The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will hold its public hearing on Monday, June 7, as part of its meetings for the night.
A special meeting will start at 5 p.m. Monday, June 7, in the Chowan County Public Safety Center, 305 W. Freemason St., Edenton. The purpose of this special meeting will be a closed session to meet in accordance with NCGS 143-318-11 (a) (3 and 5) attorney-client and contract negotiations.
The regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7, at the same location.
During that meeting, the board will hold a public hearing for the proposed 2021-22 Chowan County budget. A copy of the proposed budget is at the Chowan County Managers Office, 305 West Freemason St. Edenton, and the Chowan County Website.
The redacted meeting agenda packet is at https://www.chowancounty-nc.gov/vertical/sites/%7B10E82D50-AAE0-43D7-A98A-42E82683885E%7D/uploads/June_7-Agenda_Packet_Redacted.pdf .
Edenton Town Council will hold a public hearing on its budget during the regular meeting scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at town council chambers, South Broad Street, Edenton.
Council will schedule a special meeting for June 28 to consider adoption of the Budget Ordinance.
Information on the proposed budget can be found online at https://www.townofedenton.com/index.asp?SEC=B63AFE35-21EC-4B03-9AD2-498BA3EA7769&DE=D326915A-EB22-46C0-A8DB-94A2789B7421&Type=B_PR .
The upcoming government fiscal year is July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.