After 12 years of sitting at desks, learning skills and making friends, John A. Holmes High School’s Class of 2021 is set to graduate this week.
Commencement is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Aces Stadium. According to the high school, there is no ticketed seating, so students can invite anyone they want to graduation.
A practice ceremony is set for 9 a.m. that morning at the stadium. It is mandatory for all seniors.
According to the school’s Facebook page, Makensey Caroon was named valedictorian and Abigail Faircloth was named salutatorian.
The Senior Awards ceremony was held Monday, May 17, at the stadium. The baccalaureate was held Sunday, May 23, at Shalom International Church.
Seniors Jacob Brooks and Faircloth served as the master and mistress of ceremonies respectively.
Special school award winners were:
- Principal’s Award — Josiah Boyce
- Mitchener Science Cup -Jacob Tynch
- Rebecca Bunch Chowan Herald Literary Award — Camilia Miles
- John Philip Sousa Award — Rose Jarvis
The following scholarships were awarded to the Class of 2021. The list contains the name of the recipient, name of scholarship and the four-year total amount.
- Kerringtin Lane — Rotary Cup Scholarship, $4,500
- Abigail Faircloth — SECU People Helping People Scholarship, $10,000; Albemarle Firefighter’s Association, $500; Coach McGee Scholarship, $1,000; Edenton Optimist Club Luther C. Parks Scholarship, $1,400; Edenton Lion’s Club Scholarship, $1,000
- Jacob Tynch — Golden Leaf Scholarship, $12,000
- Camilia Miles — Willie Love Morgan & Charles Henry Shaw Scholarship, $275; Edenton Lion’s Club Scholarship, $1,000; Sisters of Strength Scholarship, $200; Steve Mayo Edenton Homeboys, Inc. Scholarship, $500
- Josiah Boyce — Bill Billings, $300
- ShyAsia Hill — John A. Holmes LEO Club, $500; DAR Margaret Holmes Scholarship, $500; Edenton Lion’s Club Scholarship, $1,000; Mildred Lewis Jordan Memorial Science Scholarship, $500; Helen P. Robinson Scholarship, $350; Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, $500; NC Troopers Association Scholarship, $1,000; Vidant Volunteer Scholarship, $1,000
- Alyssa Goodwin — Chowan County Farm Bureau Scholarship, $500
- Holly Rome — Chowan County Farm Bureau Scholarship, $500; Bruce Biggs Scholarship, $5,000; Josie Ruth Wheeler Carr Scholarship, $12,000
- Grayson Surgeon — Jack Evans Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
- Kinnan Bass — Jack Evans Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Chowan County Fair Scholarship, $300; Edenton Cotton Mill Museum Scholarship, $1,000; Edenton Fire Relief Fund, $8,000; Albemarle Firefighter’s Association, $500
- Garrett Stulick — Edenton Lion’s Club Scholarship, $500; Edenton Women’s Club Technical Scholarship, $1,000; Edenton Foundation Scholarship $275
- Gabriel Stulick — Edenton Lion’s Club Scholarship, $500; Edenton Women’s Club Technical Scholarship, $1,000; Edenton Foundation Scholarship, $275
- Carlee Spruill — Sisters of Strength Scholarship, $200
- Makensey Caroon — Sisters of Strength Scholarship, $200; James E. Casey Scholarship, $10,000
- Caleb Bunch — Pembroke Bass Fishing Club, $250
- Fred Drew — Steve Mayo Edenton Homeboys Inc. Scholarship, $500
- VerShonna Cofield — Steve Mayo Edenton Homeboys, Inc. Scholarship, $500
- Amareion Bunch — Henry Overton Coach “O” Scholarship, $250
- Aaron Jones — Edenton Foundation Scholarship, $550
- Kayla Fernandez — Chowan’s Change Agent Scholarship, $500
- Shaquisha Howard — DAR JROTC Scholarship, $250
- Kasey Worley — DAR JROTC Scholarship, $250
- Landen Parrish — Albemarle Firefighter’s Association 500
- Lee’Anne Alvarado — Hispanic College Fund, $3,000; Eastern NC Noble Scholarship, $1,000