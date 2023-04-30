EDENTON — Franklin Graham's message in Edenton this weekend will be the same message he has proclaimed for decades — and the one his father preached around the world, according to event organizers.

"The message is the same," Steve Rhoads, vice president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said in an interview Thursday. "It's the message that 'God loves each and every one of us and has provided a way for us to have a relationship with him through his Son Jesus Christ.'"