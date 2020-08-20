Edenton Town Council learned that several grocery store chains are interested in the old Food Lion location, in the Edenton Village Shopping Center, on North Broad Street.
The store was discussed during the Aug. 11 regular town council meeting, held in council chambers on South Broad Street.
Councilman Craig Miller asked about the location and its condition.
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton said that two grocery chains, which have been talking with the town for several years, plan to visit the site in the near future. She said that like with other attempts to attract new businesses to Edenton, the town will work with the Edenton-Chowan Partnership to facilitate those visits.
As to the building’s condition, Knighton said the location is in the newer part of the shopping complex. She has been told by the owner, Gemini Edenton Village 14 LLC, that the grocery store facility is in good shape. There was a portion on the older end of shopping complex that had a water leak, but “that was a long time ago.”
In other matters, Miller thanked the town’s electric and public works departments for their work during Hurricane Isaias and the storms that followed.
“We’re so blessed with great employees,” he said, as the other council members nodded in agreement.
In regards to utility bills, because town hall is undergoing renovations, the front lobby is closed. The town has set up a temporary bill payment drop-off on West Eden Street, in the old West Town Bank drive-thru.
“Customers can drive up and pay their bill,” Knighton said.
In other matters, town council moved ahead on its road paving project by approving a financial agreement with BB&T. They also awarded the project to Barnhill Contracting. The town hopes to have a pre-construction meeting with Barnhill before Labor Day, with work to begin shortly afterward, Knighton said.
Besides the 16 streets on the project, which will be listed in a later story, the work will include repaving spots torn up by recent sewer work. They also will raise the roadbed at Pembroke Circle in an effort to solve some of the flooding issues in that area, Knighton said.
Also during the meeting, town council approved a interlocal agreement with Chowan County for C.A.R.E.S. Act funds, to be used for unexpected expenses during the coronavirus pandemic. During the second allotment of federal funds, the state told counties to give municipalities part of the funds. The town will have $186,000 to spend on unexpected expenses and other things allowed in the Act’s guidelines. The county will act at the administrator of the funds and will make sure they are spent in accordance to the guidelines.
According to Knighton, the funds can not be used to cover items already in the town’s budget or to close any financial gaps caused by a reduction in the amount sales tax funds the town received.
So far, Financial Officer Virginia Smith identified about $30,000 in expenses. These include credit card fees, which were waived for utility customers during the pandemic; expenses related to technology purchases to allow employees to work at home; expenses related to buying personal protection equipment and hand sanitizer, and expenses from legal fees related to setting up remote meetings and other pandemic-related measures.
The town is also looking at giving grants to local entities impacted by the pandemic. The process would be similar to the business grants the county recently gave out, Knighton said.
The town must submit a plan for how the C.A.R.E.S. Act funds will be used to the county by Aug. 25. Knighton said she’d have a plan for the council to approve at the Aug. 24 meeting. She noted that the plan can be amended as needed until December, the deadline for using the funds.
In other matters, town council approved:
- several agreements for the Edenton Police Department. One is a grant agreement with the Governor’s Crime Commission for Replacement of Rifles. The other, with the Department of Homeland Security Task Force, will reimburse the department $9,995 for the purchase of equipment to supplement its camera system.
- a resolution authorizing the upset bid process for the sale of 133 E. Gale St.
- approved a grant agreement and several work orders involving the airport
- approved amending the docking agreement for the Liber-Tea, owned by Mark Thesier.