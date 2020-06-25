Community members placed pictures promoting justice, flowers and thoughts from the heart at a temporary memorial erected by Edenton’s Racial Reconciliation Group.
The organization asked community members to rededicate themselves to justice and mourn those who died of COVID-19 complications at the temporary memorial Saturday and Sunday, June 20-21, on the Barker House lawn, 505 S. Broad St., Edenton.
Despite the rain Saturday, over 20 people had come to visit the memorial by Saturday afternoon. The lattice structure and granite bench were almost completely filled with hand-written notes, vases filled with flowers, and copies of photos. Among the items was a photo of the Racism Destroys Democracy March from the Friday before, as well as signs from the march collected by a member of the Racial Reconciliation Group who participated in Friday’s event.
Maridale Jackson, with the Racial Reconcilation Group, said the organization came up with idea of having the memorial during a Zoom meeting as a way to promote healing during this time of civil unrest.
She noted that when people come up to the memorial, some don’t know what to write or say. “Some people say, ‘I don’t know what to say or what to put.’ I tell them that it’s OK and they should put whatever is in their heart, because there is no OK or not OK.”
Susan Ingles, also a Racial Reconciliation Group member, participated in Friday’s march and help tend to the temporary memorial.
“We are seeing change that people like my mother, Frances Drane Ingles, worked their whole lives for,” she said. One such thing Frances Ingles worked for is the removal of the Confederate monument in downtown Edenton.
National Trust for Historic Preservation issued a statement Thursday, June 18, about Confederate statues, pointing out that many of them — including the one in downtown Edenton — were put up long after the Civil War, Ingles pointed out.
“They were, in fact, a way to glorify a myth rather than truly memorialize veterans,” she said. “So the National Trust has decided they can be taken down by towns. That kind of statement, in combination with the feeling of the importance of love that we feel in this town and with this memorial today, and with the events yesterday, it gives me hope.”
The statement noted that the organization supports the removal of Confederate statues from public spaces when they serve the purposes to “glorify, promote, and reinforce white supremacy, overtly or implicitly. While some have suggested that removal may result in erasing history, we believe that removal may be necessary to achieve the greater good of ensuring racial justice and equality.”
The statement notes that the statues’ history needs not end with their removal: “We support relocation of these monuments to museums or other places where they may be preserved so that their history as elements of Jim Crow and racial injustice can be recognized and interpreted.”
The monument’s removal has been advocated through the years as a way to help heal racial divisions and promote equality.
At the temporary memorial, the need for equality could be seen in tags placed on the lattice. One read, “Such a long fight but we shall overcome.” Other was a Father’s Day card that had a handwritten note — “Some fathers’ chairs are empty this weekend.”
A child’s drawing featuring children with different skin tones noted ‘We’re all the same on the inside no justice no peace.”
The temporary memorial was also a space to mourn the victims of the worldwide pandemic and reflect on how to move forward together toward greater social justice in honor of Juneteenth.
Juneteenth holiday marks the day — June 19, 1865, after the end of the Civil War — when Texas became the last Confederate state to inform enslaved African-Americans of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.
The proclamation had been issued more than two years earlier, in January 1863.
Juneteenth is also called Freedom Day or Emancipation Day; organized celebrations have been held for more than 150 years.
Besides the Racial Racial Reconciliation Group, supporters of the memorial included the Edenton United Methodist Church and the Edenton Historical Commission.