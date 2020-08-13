During the coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina’s county emergency management agencies were tasked with addressing the lack of food in underserved areas.
In Chowan County, Emergency Management Director Cord Palmer asked Stephanie Patsel, director of Child Nutrition for Edenton-Chowan Schools, to serve as the county’s feeding coordinator.
She worked with others to form Chowan County Feeds Committee, which has been identifying gaps in food access during the pandemic and helping to resolve them. The committee is made up of ECPS staff, Chowan County Health Department employees, Chowan County Extension Office, and other community members.
During the committee’s meetings, they found a noticeable food gap among the county’s Hispanic population and spend several weeks trying to figure out how to fill that void, Patsel said. Many of these families use fresh produce in their meals and have difficulty acquiring these items.
With the help of Food Bank of the Albemarle’s Farms to Families program, the committee set up a distribution site at St. Anne’s Catholic Church to provide fresh produce to families, Patsel said. The two distributions – one in June and the other in July – served about 150 families.
Mary Morris, Chowan County Cooperative Extension Director/ Family & Consumer Sciences Agent, serves on the committee. She noted that through the committee, College of the Albemarle – Edenton/Chowan Campus Culinary Arts student interns served hot meals to 90 people at the Edenton Housing Authority.
“It’s been a phenomenal way to help feed our county’s resident and help fill that particular gap,” Patsel said of the committee.
The group hopes to do another distribution in August. They may try to do fliers, however since the produce stays fresh for only so long, they may not have a lot of time to prepare for the distribution.
In July, the committee held a distribution and was able to distribute fliers that featured information in Spanish prominently.
“It was absolutely wonderful,” Patsel said of the distribution. “Children were coming through in the back of their parents’ car, yelling ‘Hola’ (hello). It was really sweet.”
During one distribution, the committee offered prepackaged boxes of assorted vegetables and 5 pound boxes of cheese.
Father Carlos Arce, of St. Anne’s, took the leftover food from both distributions to the migrant worker camps to give out what was left.
“It is a very positive thing in midst of a difficult time,” Patsel said.
The committee hopes to continue to identify food gaps and work with the local faith-based community to assist in filing these gaps as time continues, she said.
“I feel like, even when we move past this (pandemic), if there were another food gap, we have built enough resources, that if someone reaches out to the committee and asks for help, we’ll continue to serve,” she said.
If anyone knows of any food needs within the community, possible pockets of the community that are in need, they can contact Patsel via email at spatsel@ecps.k12.nc.us .