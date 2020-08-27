A group of citizens from several counties in northeastern North Carolina hopes to work with local religious and civic organizations to offer year-long aid to the victims of the tornado that hit Bertie County.
The program’s goal is to provide long-term support to those whose lives were disrupted on Aug. 4 when a tornado spawned by Hurricane Isaias ripped through the Cedar Landing neighborhood south of Windsor, said Edenton resident Shelley Layden, who acts as the group’s spokesperson.
While many donation sites have been accepting items for the tornado victims, what is given out may not necessarily work with a particular family. For example, a person who has eczema, a skin condition, may get lotion, but it may not be the medicated kind he or she needs, Layden said.
Through the project, the group hopes to help about 20 families, some of which experienced a total loss of their home and personal items.
“The Lord laid it on our hearts to do this,” said Layden, who has an extensive history as volunteering to help with hurricane relief efforts across the country. “The help they (the families) do receive is in a limited amount and doesn’t address their spiritual, emotional or physical needs. The project will help mentor and support the families’ spiritual, emotional and physical recovery.”
The group, which doesn’t have a name yet, was formed in mid-March to help people acquire masks and other essential items that were hard to get. The group set up several distributions in which people could purchase items, such a box of 36 rolls of toilet paper, at a reasonable price.
“Throughout it, there were about 24 people volunteering during each distribution,” Layden said. “We attend different churches and are in other walks of life, but God put us together through this time.”
The members hail from throughout the region, including Chowan, Perquimans and Washington counties.
Through those initial distributions, the group formed relationships with Bertie County residents. After the tornado hit, some group members volunteered through Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian-based humanitarian group.
In regards to the project, religion and civic groups are asked to treat it as a mission project or outreach. Each participating organization will be asked to sign a sponsorship contract and appoint three people as their liaisons to the families and the group.
“The commitment would be for one year of service to a family. That could be as few as two people or as many as nine depending on the family’s size,” Layden said.
Through the sponsorship, the organizations will build a relationship with their sponsored family so they know exactly what they need and how to get it to them.
“Sometimes when you receive a donation through disaster relief, the items aren’t exactly what you need,” Layden said. “So we will reach out to get their immediate needs met, as well as provide long-term help, so the family can cope and deal with what is happening.”
The group hopes to hold its first training session on Sept. 1 in Bertie County. The session will go over the basic goals of the sponsorship and introduce the families and the organizations so “they feel comfortable,” Layden said.
Those interested in helping can contact Layden by email at sdlayden@gmail.com or by calling 252-337-5900.