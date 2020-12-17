Town of Edenton recently received an award for the North Oakum Street Neighborhood Redevelopment Plan.
During the Oct. 13 town council meeting, Joe Heard, Board Member and Director of Community Development for the Town of Duck, presented the American Planning Association, North Carolina Chapter’s 2020 Marvin Collins Outstanding Planning Award.
Heard said that the award, along with the Great Places Awards, recognize the people, places, and projects that represent the highest standards of achievement in the North Carolina planning community.
“The Plan Implementation award category is near and dear to my heart because, as our friends with Holland Consulting Planners can attest, there are many marvelous plans containing innovative, beneficial ideas that sit on shelves gathering dust because the communities lack the leadership, commitment, organization, partnerships, and resources necessary to achieve the goals outlined in those plans,” he said. “It is a testament to your community that Edenton has been able to successfully move forward with many of the recommendations found in the North Oakum Street Redevelopment Plan.”
Town council began work on the redevelopment area in 2014 and adopted the plans in 2015.
“The North Oakum Street Redevelopment Plan was chosen by APA-NC because it leveraged an innovative concept offered by the N.C. General Statutes to establish a Redevelopment Commission to acquire vacant dilapidated properties that were very difficult to work with on the private real estate market,” Heard said.
The redevelopment strategies included public-private partnerships to create momentum in the Redevelopment Areas, including choosing one of the Neighborhood Redevelopment Zones for the site for a new police station which opened in 2017, he said, noting that Boys and Girls Club of the Albemarle — Edenton unit acquired a former Elementary School site from Chowan County.
“After years of work that remained largely behind the scenes, the product of the Town’s efforts is resonating in these neighborhoods, ensuring that North Oakum Street and the surrounding neighborhoods remain a vibrant and important part of this community,” Heard said.
During his speech, he recognized the effort of elected officials, planning board members, consultants with Holland Consulting Planners, the town manager, planner and other staff, property owners, business people, nonprofits and many others in Edenton who contributed to the initiative’s success.