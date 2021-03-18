Growing from the challenges created by COVID-19 is the top priority East Carolina University’s new chancellor set for himself as he starts his tenure.
Philip G. Rogers’ first day as ECU’s 12th chancellor included a news conference with local media plus meeting with students at the Main Campus Student Center and joining the kickoff of homecoming week activities.
“This is the moment where the real work begins,” Rogers said during the remote news conference. “This is a moment where we really dig in and we begin to get focused around our priorities, we begin to get focused on our vision for ECU students. For me, that vision and those priorities are very intentionally framed around a very deep personal passion and commitment to the institution and ECU’s future.”
Rogers previously worked six years at ECU, first as a policy analyst and then serving as chief of staff. He returns to the university from the American Council on Education, a research, policy and advocacy organization for colleges and universities, where he has served as senior vice president for learning and engagement since July 2018.
Rogers said he wants to mobilize the ECU community around a unified front and establish a set of shared goals that are mission-aligned, future-focused and innovation-driven.
It will begin with figuring out how “we launch the fall 2021 semester with essentially as normal operations as possible,” he said.
While ECU has long been a leader in digital education, Rogers said, the university, like others nationwide, faced challenges when confronted with transforming its entire academic delivery style to a digital format. While everyone wants to return to face-to-face classes, the university must continue to find ways to deliver online classes in a much more intentional way, he said.
Addressing the mental health needs of students is a priority.
“People have been through a year of relentless, what feels like an unending, quarantine and a different type of life experience that has been a challenge,” Rogers said. “Given the right grace and creating the right atmosphere for our faculty and our staff and our students, we’ll be able to engage together and learn and flourish will certainly be top of the mind as we engage in pandemic planning exercises.”
Prior to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, ECU’s athletics program was struggling financially. Then in June it was announced the university lost at least $20 million in revenues related in part to COVID-19 and began a series of layoffs and furloughs to save money.
“Not only are we experiencing a significant number of challenges from a pandemic standpoint, but we are, like other institutions all over the country, continuing to think about how our financial condition plays out in these challenging times,” Rogers said. “COVID has certainly had a severe impact on the financial condition of almost every institution in America. ECU is experiencing that in its own context.”
Higher education collectively experienced a $120 billion loss of revenue across approximately 5,000 institutions nationwide, he said.
“I think we are quite fortunate in North Carolina to continue to be viewed as a high-value public education enterprise in the UNC System and I look forward to partnering with our government state leaders to ensure we stay that way moving forward in the future,” Rogers said.
State revenues seem “to be tracking in the right direction,” he said, and the federal government has approved a third round of stimulus funding.
The university has already received millions to offset losses in the areas of housing, dining, athletics and other auxiliary programs, Rogers said, which has lessened the financial strain.
A large share of the new stimulus funding will be dedicated to student emergency aid, Rogers said.
Last year the Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson created a fiscal sustainability coordinating committee which was tasked with finding ways to cut expenses and increase revenue at.
“I will eagerly await their report in the coming months and will react to it when the final version is presented,” Rogers said.
Another major focus is enrollment. ECU has seen small declines due in part to large graduating classes, and nationwide, universities are reporting enrollment drops of a half-percent to 4 percent, Rogers said.
“We talk a lot about enrollment because it’s the bright shiny object that drives revenue,” he said. “Obviously developing the right enrollment strategy that pairs face-to-face learning with online learning in this post-pandemic environment is going to be critical … but retention matters as well. Retention is what gets people through the graduation door.”
Another task facing Rogers is filling his leadership team. Four of the university’s seven vice-chancellors are currently interim leaders.
Rogers started by appointing Chris Locklear, who has served as interim chief of staff, to the post. Other appointments will take longer.
“Being able to listen in and the learning process in the first few weeks and months of this job will give me a better sense of the type of leaders we have in play,” Rogers said.
“I feel strongly that growing talent at ECU is the top priority. They know the institution, they know the region, they know our students, they know our community,” he said. “It’s going to be very important. These are leaders who very intentionally and very passionately embrace our mission, understand eastern North Carolina and know why we are here.”
Rogers also took a few moments on his first day to reflect on his legacy.
“We have an incredible foundation to build on,” he said. “When I think about what my legacy will be, I hope it is one deeply steeped in advancing and sustaining and growing our mission in a way that allows us to be the service-oriented institution we are designed to be.”