Edenton, NC (27932)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.