...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Hackney High Jr. announces his run for Mayor of Edenton on Wednesday, in a video sent to the Chowan Herald and posted on social media.
Edenton Town Councilman and longtime local attorney Hackney High Jr. announced his bid for Mayor of Edenton on Wednesday, kicking off the campaign season for the town’s leadership role.
Sharing an announcement video with the Chowan Herald and on social media, High briefly described his background as well as some of his visions for the mayorship.
High, a 30 year resident of the town, first visited in 1989 and “fell in love” with Edenton. He subsequently relocated to Chowan County four years later in 1993 with his wife, Martha. Prior to that, he earned degrees from UNC Chapel Hill and Campbell University School of Law.
Since then, High has contributed to the community not just through his law firm – High & Crowe – but through his civic participation and recent election to town council in 2019. He has served over three years as a councilman since then.
High said that he would like to share his vision for the town over the next few months, as Election Day approaches.
“One goal that I have for our town is to make it more attractive to young people, so that our children and our grandchildren can have the opportunity to live, work and raise their families here the same as Martha and I have,” High said in his announcement.
While High believes Edenton is a “special place,” he said that the town can be so much more.
“I believe that Edenton is on the verge of something truly special, but it’s going to take hard work to achieve that,” he said. “I welcome the opportunity to lead our citizens and our town to achieve our highest potential.”
High noted that downtown Edenton is one of the best downtowns in the state and that the town’s historic district is nationally recognized, but on the flip side, some parts of town get swept to the wayside and do not receive the attention that they may need.
“We must be mindful of the fact that there are other areas in town that have not received the attention that they both deserve and they need,” High said. “As your mayor, I will advocate for all of Edenton, including those areas that have traditionally not received the attention that they deserve.”
At the close of his announcement, High touched on the divisiveness of American culture and politics and how he may be able to bring folks together.
“We live in divisive times. It appears that we’re more divided than ever. It appears that we’re more defined by our differences than by those things that we have in common,” High stated. “By temperament, by personality and by leadership style, I am the candidate that can bring all of Edenton together. Because together, we all win and together, we will do more.”
Incumbent Mayor Jimmy Stallings has not announced any plans to seek re-election.