High Mayor

Hackney High Jr. announces his run for Mayor of Edenton on Wednesday, in a video sent to the Chowan Herald and posted on social media. 

 Contributed Photo

Edenton Town Councilman and longtime local attorney Hackney High Jr. announced his bid for Mayor of Edenton on Wednesday, kicking off the campaign season for the town’s leadership role.

Sharing an announcement video with the Chowan Herald and on social media, High briefly described his background as well as some of his visions for the mayorship.

