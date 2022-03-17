The town of Edenton recently approved a resolution and budget amendment for the Harbor Town Ferry Project.
The amendment, totaling $5 million, as granted by the North Carolina Office of State Budget & Management, oversees the various expenses that will be incurred as result of the project.
Edenton Town Council, during their monthly meeting on March 8, unanimously approved the amendment.
Taking a closer look at the initial pro forma planning budget presented to council, the monetary amounts are laid out.
The stewardship of the grant will fall to Harbor Towns Inc., a recently-established 501©(3). It was previously reported that the ferry project would fall under NCDOT, but this fact was misunderstood.
The first boat to be purchased in the budget is scheduled to be a dinner ferry. This could occur as early as this year.
In the capital expenditure notes, the dinner ferry boat is listed to carry roughly 50-100 passengers and will cost about $500,000 to buy it used. Another $150,000 could be spent in upgrading and renovating the ship.
An estimated $1.8 million will be spent on two smaller ferry boats, also known as “excursion boats.” These boats will carry roughly 30 passengers at a time and reach speeds of 30 mph (26 knots) while cruising and 40 mph (35 knots) during emergencies.
According to the initial budget, the first boat is expected to be purchased during fiscal year 2023 for around $1 million. The second boat is expected to be purchased during fiscal year 2024 for about $800,000. Both boats will be purchased new.
These fast ferry boats, according to the budget notes, would be available for inter-town routes – likely between Manteo, Elizabeth City and Edenton with an intermediate stop in Columbia. These routes could help bring people to and from town/county festivals and events and allow people to go out on the water as an added attraction for local festivals.
These ferries could also be available to towns for special planned excursions and outings, particularly on weekends. Think tours, celebrations, historic routes, etc.
When not on special excursions, the boats can be used for typical town-to-town trips, as part of a proof of concept of a more comprehensive water transportation system for the Albemarle Sound in the future.
The dinner ferry would usually be based in Elizabeth City or Edenton, unless the boat is at a town or county festival or at an event as an added attraction.
The dinner boat could also be used in other municipalities for planned occasions, which could be determined by Harbor Towns Inc. and local town leaders. A dinner boat operator may be contracted by Harbor Towns Inc.
Off season or before hurricanes, boats would stay in Edenton behind the concrete pier in a wharf space donated by the town, per the planning budget.
Major maintenance on the two smaller ferry boats would most likely occur in Wanchese, down on Roanoke Island. For the dinner boat? It would likely be hauled up to Norfolk, Va. to have work done.
If a full-time general manager is hired in the future, the estimated salary listed in the budget is $60,000 annually. This manager will be responsible for daily operations and coordination of boats.
Costs are listed in the budget for a Harbor Towns office in Edenton, if so desired. While the decision is not final, the pro forma budget puts estimated rent at around $6,000 a year, with various other utility costs and $40,000 worth of office equipment and furniture.
An estimated $515,000 total could be spent on strategic marketing, while the ridership guarantee value sits at $150,000. Ridership guarantees are often put in place to protect involved parties if ridership numbers fall below the projected amount.
Across 2022, 2023 and 2024, the money spent of the $5 million state grant will total $4,500,338, leaving exactly $499,662. This number matches the contingency amount in the planning budget.
After a question from Councilman Craig Miller, Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden told the council that Harbor Towns Inc., the nonprofit managing the system, has “some affiliate ties to Chowan County.”
Following a motion from Councilman Sambo Dixon to adopt both the resolution and the budget amendment, Councilman Elton Bond seconded. Both items passed unanimously.
Other business addressed by the council on March 8:
• Council unanimously approved (Councilman Hackney High Jr. motion, Bond second) an official open burning ordinance for Edenton. No person, business or firm is allowed to burn household trash, refuse, paper, litter, natural vegetation, processed wood or other material of any kind within city limits. Fire can however, be utilized in commercially purchased “fire pits” or in a professional built outside fireplace or oven used for outdoor cooking. Fire pits shall not be within 25 feet of a structure. Portable outdoor fireplaces shall not be within 15 feet of a structure.
• Council unanimously approved (Dixon motion, Miller second) a budget amendment to begin paving the West Eden Street parking lot.
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, Bond second) two town ordinances, one for special collection and one for water service shut off/on. For special collections, it will cost $25 per item of white goods, $25 per mattress, $25 per furniture item (unless small enough to be picked up by one person), $25-$100 for yard debris (depending on size) and $30 for an extra dumpster fee. For water cut off/on, it will be $0 (free) during working hours and $50 for after hours, per call.
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, Dixon second) a job description for a part-time police department evidence manager, starting at $16.00 an hour.
• Gooden informed the council that paving of Broad Street (from the waterfront to the bypass) is slated for the 2023 fiscal year (between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023), NCDOT has five utility repairs to perform first.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.