On Tuesday, May 17, Leadership North Carolina (LNC) held the graduation ceremony for its 28th class. Jennifer Harriss, ECU Health Bertie Hospital and ECU Health Chowan Hospital Development Manger was among the group of 55 civic and community leaders who completed the prestigious program in May of 2021 and have now been formally inducted into the ranks of LNC alumni.
Each year, through a rigorous selection process, LNC chooses a class of established and emerging leaders from across the state to participate in its acclaimed program. Leadership North Carolina’s Class 28 comprises top leaders from the government, business, nonprofit, and education sectors.
Leadership North Carolina’s mission is to inform, develop and engage committed leaders by broadening their understanding of and involvement in issues and opportunities facing North Carolina.
Leadership North Carolina’s core program cultivates a network of individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences who share a deep commitment to their state. There are more than 1,300 graduates of the program whose continued ties to LNC and to one another provide them with rich opportunities for serving North Carolina.
Over the course of six two-and-a-half day sessions the members of LNC Class 28 learned about issues critical to the state through discussions with top officials and professionals, intentional dialogue, and experiential learning activities. LNC’s sessions focus on five key areas: economic development, education, environment, government, and health and human services.
LNC sessions are typically held in locations around the state, highlighting the social, geographic and economic diversity of North Carolina. Due to impacts of Covid-19, the 2020-2021 program year was held on a virtual platform.
Despite the adaptation, members of Class 28 built relationships with their classmates, gained new insight into North Carolina’s strengths and challenges, and developed their own priorities for ways they can improve and empower their communities and the state as a whole.