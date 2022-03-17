The third Harry Potter Extravaganza will soon be sweeping across downtown Edenton.
Hosted by Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library on March 25 and 26, the threequel event is hoping to be bigger and bolder than in years past, when it was still getting its feet off the ground.
South Broad Street could soon be home to a myriad of witches and wizards of all ages as a large swath of the downtown corridor looks to participate in the festivities in an expanded community affair.
Folks at Shepard-Pruden are hoping for record turnout.
“I’m really excited about the amount of downtown involvement,” Library Assistant Destinee Williams said. “Several different businesses, including restaurants, boutiques and hobby shops are partnering with us to create this event. It’s going to be the biggest Harry Potter Extravaganza to date.”
Librarian Jennifer Finlay encourages all – no matter your age – to “come in costume.”
The event will be kicked off by two free screenings of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” at both 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. at the Taylor Theatre on Friday, March 25.
The movie screenings will be followed by a downtown scavenger hunt and crafting at some local businesses.
Finlay said that the library has also crafted Friday evening events – working with downtown businesses – to cater to the adult crowd as well as the kids.
While the name “Harry Potter” may evoke thoughts of children’s books and films, the debut novel was released in 1997, 25 years ago this June, meaning many of those who grew up with the books are now adults.
The Chowan Arts Council will be hosting cocktails and a magical Pictionary, Edenton Bay Trading Company is having a Harry Potter trivia night and the library itself will be home to a very magical escape room. These adult-oriented events will begin around 5 p.m. on Friday evening.
“We are very excited for the Harry Potter trivia night,” said Malcolm and Debbie King, owners of Edenton Bay Trading Company.
Malcolm King said that the trivia will be hosted by Melissa Fields of DJ Eddie and Melissa Too, who typically emcee the weekly vinyl night at EBTC.
“Melissa’s been watching all the movies to sharpen up and create her own questions,” King said.
The trivia will begin around 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the festivities continue between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a magician, activities and crafts, train rides and more.
At Cloth & Twine, just a few doors down from EBTC, owner Annette Ringeisen said she is ready for the “big weekend.”
Ringeisen has planned a few crafts for children – and perhaps adults – to take part in. They range from cookie cutter patronus felting to create key fobs of Hedwig the Owl, as well as felting dragon eggs.
Further up the street at The Gregarious Goose, Alice Stallcup said that her shop will be hosting crafts as well. Namely, wizard wands and potion necklaces for all those young witches and wizards looking to enhance their collection of magical necessities.
Over at the Cupola House, expect all sorts of eerie magical decor as the historic house is transformed into the iconic Shrieking Shack.
All the while, train rides from the Hogwarts Express will transport revelers through the wizarding world as passengers embark from Platform 9 ¾ in the library.
The full list of businesses participating include:
• Friday: Taylor Theatre, Chowan Arts Council, Edenton Bay Trading Company.
• Saturday: The Barker House.
• Both Days: Kim’s Secret Garden, Cloth & Twine, The Gregarious Goose, The Sugared Fig, North No. 4, The Garden of Readin’, The Edenton Coffee House, The Cupola House, Soundfeet Shoes, Broad Street Bazaar, Surf, Wind and Fire and Edenton IT Computer Repair.
Finlay said that the entire extravaganza will also be part of the library’s 101st anniversary celebration, which is ongoing throughout 2022, in place of the 100th due to COVID-19.
For any additional information on the Harry Potter Extravaganza, contact Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library at (252) 482-4112. The library is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
