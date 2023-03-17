...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The fourth annual, two-day Harry Potter Extravaganza will be held March 24-25, 2023 throughout downtown Edenton.
Get ready Edenton, the library’s annual Harry Potter Extravaganza is en route to Broad Street for its fourth consecutive year.
On March 24 and 25, youth, parents and people of all ages are invited to partake in the extravaganza, which is organized annually by Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.
This year’s theme, in taking after the fourth book in the series, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, will tackle the Tri-Wizard Tournament, a large set piece in the fourth novel of the iconic book series. Last year, the event was themed after the third book in the series.
Games, activities, events, prizes and sweet treats, will bring downtown Edenton to life in a way only it knows how for the grand occasion.
This year, those who go to the library will have the chance to put their name into the Goblet of Fire and receive a house or school designation. That designation will allow young and old alike to win door prizes, some of which will include Harry Potter-themed LEGO sets.
On Friday, a session of Dungeons and Dragons will be hosted at the library beginning at 2:30 p.m. Signing up prior to the event is encouraged, according to Librarian Jared Jacavone.
Face painting will also take place on Friday, between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Adults shall not fret, however, as there are events tailored just for them as well.
At the Chowan Arts Council, there will be a special magic show from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., while a Harry Potter-themed trivia night will take over locals’ favorite Edenton Bay Trading Company at 7 p.m.
Those interested in watching Harry Potter and his pals on screen should look no further than Edenton’s own Taylor Theater, which is slated to host a screening of the first film – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – during afternoon hours.
Saturday will feature plenty of events as well, with a costume competition early on, as well as a presentation of some “magical beasts,” courtesy of Scotland Neck’s Sylvan Heights Bird Park. Multiple showings running approximately 30 minutes in length are on tap.
The costume competition entry deadline is March 24 (Friday) at the end of the day. There are three age brackets involved: children under 10, teenagers up to 17 and adults.
Winners will receive Harry Potter-themed gifts or a gift certificate from the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce (for the adults). Costume winners will be announced on Saturday afternoon.
Special to the fourth extravaganza will be a “Unicorn” Carriage Ride. Running between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from the area around the Penelope Barker House, the carriage will be free for all to ride.
Businesses up and down Broad Street are participating as well, getting in on the fun in the form of crafts, sticker trading and the usual scavenger hunt via QR code.
Jacavone told the Chowan Herald recently that over 20 businesses will be participating this year, up from last year, with at least 15 taking part in the sticker trading.
He also said that library staff are “very excited” to bring the event back to form, explaining that much of the event’s information will be posted on the library’s social media page.
For more information about the Harry Potter Extravaganza, call the library at (252) 482-4112.