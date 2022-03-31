After months of preparation, the Harry Potter Extravaganza returned to Edenton’s streets on March 25 and 26.
The event, which is in its third iteration this year, took a rain check in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library organized the festivities, per usual, with collaboration from numerous downtown businesses and organizations.
The return of the extravaganza was marked with activities for both children and adults ranging across both Friday and Saturday.
Kicking off the magical weekend was a back-to-back showing of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” at the Taylor Theater. Over 100 showed up to the first showtime, partly thanks to two buses full of students from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank elementary schools. At the doors, they were greeted by famous magical journalist: Rita Skeeter.
By mid-afternoon, many of the young revelers – some dressed as their favorite witch or wizard – took to the streets to complete a scavenger hunt. QR codes connected downtown businesses in an outdoor completionist adventure.
From Edenton IT in the north to the Penelope Barker House at the waterfront, children and adults wandered South Broad Street, taking part in crafts and gobbling up tasty treats. A few such pastries included butterbeer cupcakes from Sugared Fig Bake Shoppe and themed snacks from Edenton Coffee House.
By nightfall, events pivoted to cater more towards teenagers and adults. At 5 p.m., the library began hosting a Harry Potter themed escape room, tailored to match the aesthetic of the film’s wizarding world. Sifting through various clues to locate keys and lock codes, each group finally escaped.
A few paces down West Water Street, the Chowan Arts Council hosted Pictionary alongside beer and wine served from the bar.
Meanwhile, just a hop, skip and a jump away, Edenton Bay Trading Company hosted trivia night with a flair. Harry Potter themed questions were posed to participants by Melissa Fields of “DJ Eddie and Melissa too,” who typically host Vinyl Night for owners Malcolm and Debbie King.
The turnout, as is typical for trivia night at Edenton Bay, was solid.
Outside the Cupola House – which was decked out in spooky decor – a magician himself was on site to wow children and parents alike with his wizarding abilities.
Come Saturday, the events were oriented mostly around the noontime hour, focusing on crafts, train rides and other hands-on activities.
At Cloth & Twine on South Broad Street, owner Annette Ringeisen let patrons and guests felt their own patronus charms, while wands were forged just a block north at The Gregarious Goose.
Upstairs at Shepard-Pruden, a wizard school welcomed children of all ages to witness acts of magic and small animal displays.
Turnout on both Friday and Saturday was wonderful, as expected. Jennifer Finlay, Shepard-Pruden Librarian, said that the event was a huge success.
“A huge thank you to the community and everyone on Broad Street from the Taylor Theatre to Feathers [Boutique] and everyone in between. Edenton Bay [Trading Company], Cloth & Twine, everyone,” Finlay said after the event. “It was a huge success and yes, ‘Moaning Myrtle’ is still wandering about our bathrooms.”
